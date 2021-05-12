Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT On USA Network - May 11, 2021

This was NXT’s lowest viewership and 18-49 demo since moving to Tuesday.

Tuesday's WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 697,000 viewers, down on last week's 761,000. The two-hour broadcast drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from the previous week’s 0.18.

Tony Khan Discuses Ricky Starks Neck Injury

During the latest edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on Ricky Starks’ following the recent news that he suffered a neck fracture.&[...] May 12 - During the latest edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on Ricky Starks’ following the recent news that he suffered a neck fracture.&[...]

Jim Cornette Says 'It's Not Fair' To Consider Daniel Bryan A Box Office Attraction

During his most recent Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette had high praise for Daniel Bryan’s work in WWE, but he drew the line and said "it's not fair" to put him on a list of all-time box office [...] May 12 - During his most recent Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette had high praise for Daniel Bryan’s work in WWE, but he drew the line and said "it's not fair" to put him on a list of all-time box office [...]

Jim Ross Says Wednesday Night Wars Were A Cop Out

If there is one man who knows a television rating war it's the legendary Jim Ross. The AEW broadcaster was the lead announcer for WWE during the Attitude Era in the late 90s and early 00s, and [...] May 12 - If there is one man who knows a television rating war it's the legendary Jim Ross. The AEW broadcaster was the lead announcer for WWE during the Attitude Era in the late 90s and early 00s, and [...]

Ric Flair Says He Didn’t Like His Romance Storyline With Lacey Evans

Ric Flair was recently interviewed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. He discussed the recent storyline with Charlotte Flair and being in a romantic relationship with Lacey Evans on television, which he [...] May 12 - Ric Flair was recently interviewed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. He discussed the recent storyline with Charlotte Flair and being in a romantic relationship with Lacey Evans on television, which he [...]

Randy Orton Was Denied Major WrestleMania Win Due To Backstage Heat In WWE

On the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton discussed his Triple Threat Match against Angle and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship back at WrestleMania 22. O[...] May 12 - On the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton discussed his Triple Threat Match against Angle and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship back at WrestleMania 22. O[...]

Chris Jericho Defends His Fall From The Cage During AEW Blood and Guts Match

On the most recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the finish of the Blood and Guts cage match where he was pushed off the top of the structure by MJF. Some viewers felt the fall did[...] May 12 - On the most recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the finish of the Blood and Guts cage match where he was pushed off the top of the structure by MJF. Some viewers felt the fall did[...]

AEW Star Ricky Starks Is Out Of Ring Action With A Neck Injury

AEW star Ricky Starks is reportedly dealing with a neck injury. The injury which was first reported by VoicesOfWrestling.com could keep Starks out of ring action for up to three months. Fightfu[...] May 12 - AEW star Ricky Starks is reportedly dealing with a neck injury. The injury which was first reported by VoicesOfWrestling.com could keep Starks out of ring action for up to three months. Fightfu[...]

Eric Bischoff Says He's Embarrassed To Be Part Of Randy Savage A&E Documentary

The recent Randy Savage documentary on A&E has is getting mixed reviews to say the least. Many are upset at the portrayal of Randy Savage and those involved in the documentary such as Bubba The Lo[...] May 11 - The recent Randy Savage documentary on A&E has is getting mixed reviews to say the least. Many are upset at the portrayal of Randy Savage and those involved in the documentary such as Bubba The Lo[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Selling Rare Signed Merchandise On eBay

Impact Wrestling is selling some rare, one-of-a-kind merchandise on their eBay store. Full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Limited-Edition Autographed & Match-Used or Match-Wor[...] May 11 - Impact Wrestling is selling some rare, one-of-a-kind merchandise on their eBay store. Full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Limited-Edition Autographed & Match-Used or Match-Wor[...]

Update On Jeff Hardy’s Contract Status With WWE

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Jeff Hardy appeared and went up against Jinder Mahal and lost the match, which he also lost to Mahal on last week’s episode of WWE Main Event. Fan's of Hardy have b[...] May 11 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Jeff Hardy appeared and went up against Jinder Mahal and lost the match, which he also lost to Mahal on last week’s episode of WWE Main Event. Fan's of Hardy have b[...]

Steel Cage Match and More Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

WWE has announced a couple of big matches for next week’s NXT following tonight’s show on USA Network. Check out the card so far below. - WWE North American Championship Steel Cage Match[...] May 11 - WWE has announced a couple of big matches for next week’s NXT following tonight’s show on USA Network. Check out the card so far below. - WWE North American Championship Steel Cage Match[...]

Bobby Fish Returns To WWE NXT Following Injury

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw the return of Former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish Fish returned from injury to help Kyle O’Reilly. Fish has been out of action since NXT TakeOver: W[...] May 11 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw the return of Former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish Fish returned from injury to help Kyle O’Reilly. Fish has been out of action since NXT TakeOver: W[...]

Damian Priest Was Told Don't 'Blow' WrestleMania 37 Match

During a recent interview with SportingNews.com, Damian Priest revealed how his match WrestleMania 37 was extremely important for his career in WWE. “A lot of people were honest with me and the[...] May 11 - During a recent interview with SportingNews.com, Damian Priest revealed how his match WrestleMania 37 was extremely important for his career in WWE. “A lot of people were honest with me and the[...]

WWE Adds New Match For Tonight's NXT - Updated Card

WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will go up against Breezango in a non-title match. Below is the updated card WWE NXT Cruiserw[...] May 11 - WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will go up against Breezango in a non-title match. Below is the updated card WWE NXT Cruiserw[...]

John Cena Is Turning To The Dark Side - New WWE Project Announced

WWE has announced today that a new series called "WWE Evil" will be airing on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show was created, narrated, and produced by John Cena. Check out the announcement below[...] May 11 - WWE has announced today that a new series called "WWE Evil" will be airing on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show was created, narrated, and produced by John Cena. Check out the announcement below[...]

Historic Location Rumored For WWE SummerSlam 2021

Dave Meltzer revealed on today's Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is considering holding SummerSlam 2021 at Madison Square Garden. "I’ve heard Madison Square Garden. Oh, I shouldn’t have[...] May 11 - Dave Meltzer revealed on today's Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is considering holding SummerSlam 2021 at Madison Square Garden. "I’ve heard Madison Square Garden. Oh, I shouldn’t have[...]

Card For Tonight’s NWA SuperPowerrr Episode

NWA issued the following press statement: NWA Powerrr is back with SuperPowerrr, an extra loaded edition of Our flagship, in-studio show. Appearing: Nick Aldis addresses the controversy surrounding[...] May 11 - NWA issued the following press statement: NWA Powerrr is back with SuperPowerrr, an extra loaded edition of Our flagship, in-studio show. Appearing: Nick Aldis addresses the controversy surrounding[...]

Update On WWE Returning To Touring Following AEW's Announcement

All Elite Wrestling announced on Monday they would be taking Dynamite back on the road in July. WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter regarding WWE's return to touring: “From a few[...] May 11 - All Elite Wrestling announced on Monday they would be taking Dynamite back on the road in July. WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter regarding WWE's return to touring: “From a few[...]

WWE Announces NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

WWE is set to host another NXT TakeOver: In Your House event in June. The June 13 event will be using the same “In Your House” theme that was used for last year’s after-Mania [...] May 11 - WWE is set to host another NXT TakeOver: In Your House event in June. The June 13 event will be using the same “In Your House” theme that was used for last year’s after-Mania [...]

Update On Humberto Carrillo Following Bump On Monday's WWE RAW

As reported last night, there was some concern that Humberto Carrillo possibly suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has provided an update. "We have been told by mul[...] May 11 - As reported last night, there was some concern that Humberto Carrillo possibly suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has provided an update. "We have been told by mul[...]

Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV Card

Following Monday's WWE RAW, below is the updated WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view card which will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. WWE [...] May 10 - Following Monday's WWE RAW, below is the updated WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view card which will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. WWE [...]

Jinder Mahal Makes His Return To WWE RAW

On Monday's WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal and his new entourage made their return to the red brand. Tonight’s show saw Mahal appear backstage with his new team of Veer and Shanky. He would go on to fac[...] May 10 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal and his new entourage made their return to the red brand. Tonight’s show saw Mahal appear backstage with his new team of Veer and Shanky. He would go on to fac[...]

Lumberjack Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV

The Miz vs. Damian Priest is set for WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. It was revealed on Monday's RAW that WrestleMania Backlash will be the end of their long-running feud. Tonight’s episode o[...] May 10 - The Miz vs. Damian Priest is set for WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. It was revealed on Monday's RAW that WrestleMania Backlash will be the end of their long-running feud. Tonight’s episode o[...]