Eric Bischoff Says He's Embarrassed To Be Part Of Randy Savage A&E Documentary

The recent Randy Savage documentary on A&E has is getting mixed reviews to say the least. Many are upset at the portrayal of Randy Savage and those involved in the documentary such as Bubba The Love Sponge.

Sean Waltman has been very vocal about not liking the documentary and now WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff has had his say, and he's not happy he was a part of it.

On his 83 Weeks podcast he said:

"I’m embarrassed that I was a part of that [the Macho Man A&E documentary] as well. Just so people understand and know both Mrs. B and I shot those segments while I was still working with WWE and both of us still living in Stamford a year and a half ago. I thought because I’ve been involved with so many WWE projects, and I hope to continue to be involved, maybe or maybe not because I’m pretty vocal about my opinions sometimes. I like to think my criticism is constructive, and I don’t like to pick on individuals, but had I known what this biography was going to be, neither my wife or I would have participated. Had I known they were going to put Bubba the f***ing Love Sponge in this thing, I would have said thank you, but no thank you."