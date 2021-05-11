Steel Cage Match and More Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

. @JohnnyGargano 's bad news just got even worse. The #NXTNATitle will be on the line in a #SteelCage MATCH, LIVE NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT on @USA_Network ! @bronsonreedwwe pic.twitter.com/i4pIk3CUZa

Check out the card so far below.

WWE has announced a couple of big matches for next week’s NXT following tonight’s show on USA Network.

AEW Star Ricky Starks Is Out Of Ring Action With A Neck Injury

AEW star Ricky Starks is reportedly dealing with a neck injury. The injury which was first reported by VoicesOfWrestling.com could keep Starks out of ring action for up to three months. Fightfu[...] May 12 - AEW star Ricky Starks is reportedly dealing with a neck injury. The injury which was first reported by VoicesOfWrestling.com could keep Starks out of ring action for up to three months. Fightfu[...]

Eric Bischoff Says He's Embarrassed To Be Part Of Randy Savage A&E Documentary

The recent Randy Savage documentary on A&E has is getting mixed reviews to say the least. Many are upset at the portrayal of Randy Savage and those involved in the documentary such as Bubba The Lo[...] May 11 - The recent Randy Savage documentary on A&E has is getting mixed reviews to say the least. Many are upset at the portrayal of Randy Savage and those involved in the documentary such as Bubba The Lo[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Selling Rare Signed Merchandise On eBay

Impact Wrestling is selling some rare, one-of-a-kind merchandise on their eBay store. Full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Limited-Edition Autographed & Match-Used or Match-Wor[...] May 11 - Impact Wrestling is selling some rare, one-of-a-kind merchandise on their eBay store. Full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Limited-Edition Autographed & Match-Used or Match-Wor[...]

Update On Jeff Hardy’s Contract Status With WWE

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Jeff Hardy appeared and went up against Jinder Mahal and lost the match, which he also lost to Mahal on last week’s episode of WWE Main Event. Fan's of Hardy have b[...] May 11 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Jeff Hardy appeared and went up against Jinder Mahal and lost the match, which he also lost to Mahal on last week’s episode of WWE Main Event. Fan's of Hardy have b[...]

Bobby Fish Returns To WWE NXT Following Injury

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw the return of Former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish Fish returned from injury to help Kyle O’Reilly. Fish has been out of action since NXT TakeOver: W[...] May 11 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw the return of Former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish Fish returned from injury to help Kyle O’Reilly. Fish has been out of action since NXT TakeOver: W[...]

Damian Priest Was Told Don't 'Blow' WrestleMania 37 Match

During a recent interview with SportingNews.com, Damian Priest revealed how his match WrestleMania 37 was extremely important for his career in WWE. “A lot of people were honest with me and the[...] May 11 - During a recent interview with SportingNews.com, Damian Priest revealed how his match WrestleMania 37 was extremely important for his career in WWE. “A lot of people were honest with me and the[...]

WWE Adds New Match For Tonight's NXT - Updated Card

WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will go up against Breezango in a non-title match. Below is the updated card WWE NXT Cruiserw[...] May 11 - WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will go up against Breezango in a non-title match. Below is the updated card WWE NXT Cruiserw[...]

John Cena Is Turning To The Dark Side - New WWE Project Announced

WWE has announced today that a new series called "WWE Evil" will be airing on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show was created, narrated, and produced by John Cena. Check out the announcement below[...] May 11 - WWE has announced today that a new series called "WWE Evil" will be airing on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show was created, narrated, and produced by John Cena. Check out the announcement below[...]

Historic Location Rumored For WWE SummerSlam 2021

Dave Meltzer revealed on today's Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is considering holding SummerSlam 2021 at Madison Square Garden. "I’ve heard Madison Square Garden. Oh, I shouldn’t have[...] May 11 - Dave Meltzer revealed on today's Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is considering holding SummerSlam 2021 at Madison Square Garden. "I’ve heard Madison Square Garden. Oh, I shouldn’t have[...]

Card For Tonight’s NWA SuperPowerrr Episode

NWA issued the following press statement: NWA Powerrr is back with SuperPowerrr, an extra loaded edition of Our flagship, in-studio show. Appearing: Nick Aldis addresses the controversy surrounding[...] May 11 - NWA issued the following press statement: NWA Powerrr is back with SuperPowerrr, an extra loaded edition of Our flagship, in-studio show. Appearing: Nick Aldis addresses the controversy surrounding[...]

Update On WWE Returning To Touring Following AEW's Announcement

All Elite Wrestling announced on Monday they would be taking Dynamite back on the road in July. WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter regarding WWE's return to touring: “From a few[...] May 11 - All Elite Wrestling announced on Monday they would be taking Dynamite back on the road in July. WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter regarding WWE's return to touring: “From a few[...]

WWE Announces NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

WWE is set to host another NXT TakeOver: In Your House event in June. The June 13 event will be using the same “In Your House” theme that was used for last year’s after-Mania [...] May 11 - WWE is set to host another NXT TakeOver: In Your House event in June. The June 13 event will be using the same “In Your House” theme that was used for last year’s after-Mania [...]

Update On Humberto Carrillo Following Bump On Monday's WWE RAW

As reported last night, there was some concern that Humberto Carrillo possibly suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has provided an update. "We have been told by mul[...] May 11 - As reported last night, there was some concern that Humberto Carrillo possibly suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has provided an update. "We have been told by mul[...]

Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV Card

Following Monday's WWE RAW, below is the updated WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view card which will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. WWE [...] May 10 - Following Monday's WWE RAW, below is the updated WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view card which will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. WWE [...]

Jinder Mahal Makes His Return To WWE RAW

On Monday's WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal and his new entourage made their return to the red brand. Tonight’s show saw Mahal appear backstage with his new team of Veer and Shanky. He would go on to fac[...] May 10 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal and his new entourage made their return to the red brand. Tonight’s show saw Mahal appear backstage with his new team of Veer and Shanky. He would go on to fac[...]

Lumberjack Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV

The Miz vs. Damian Priest is set for WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. It was revealed on Monday's RAW that WrestleMania Backlash will be the end of their long-running feud. Tonight’s episode o[...] May 10 - The Miz vs. Damian Priest is set for WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. It was revealed on Monday's RAW that WrestleMania Backlash will be the end of their long-running feud. Tonight’s episode o[...]

Humberto Carrillo Injured During Monday's WWE Raw

Some bad news coming out of Monday's WWE Raw. Sheamus’s match against Humberto Carrillo ended with a possible injury. Humberto attempted to deliver the sunset flip powerbomb to the outside of t[...] May 10 - Some bad news coming out of Monday's WWE Raw. Sheamus’s match against Humberto Carrillo ended with a possible injury. Humberto attempted to deliver the sunset flip powerbomb to the outside of t[...]

Jinder Mahal Vs Jeff Hardy Announced For Tonight's RAW

As reported a bit ago, it appears it's all but confirmed Jinder Mahal is making his come back to the WWE RAW brand tonight. He's set to take on Jeff Hardy. Both are former WWE Champions as stated by [...] May 10 - As reported a bit ago, it appears it's all but confirmed Jinder Mahal is making his come back to the WWE RAW brand tonight. He's set to take on Jeff Hardy. Both are former WWE Champions as stated by [...]

SPOILER: Possible WWE Superstar To Return To RAW Tonight

As WWE RAW is set to air tonight there's some news that has come out about WWE's RAW Talk. It seems Jinder Mahal maybe returning to the red brand tonight. WWE announced Mahal,Charlotte Flair and Brau[...] May 10 - As WWE RAW is set to air tonight there's some news that has come out about WWE's RAW Talk. It seems Jinder Mahal maybe returning to the red brand tonight. WWE announced Mahal,Charlotte Flair and Brau[...]

WWE SummerSlam Date Reportedly Decided

The SummerSlam PPV will reportedly be taking place in late August after all. PWInsider is reporting that the event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 22nd. There's no word on wh[...] May 10 - The SummerSlam PPV will reportedly be taking place in late August after all. PWInsider is reporting that the event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 22nd. There's no word on wh[...]

Paul Heyman Has An Interesting Idea For Next Year's WWE Hall Of Fame

The creative genius Paul Heyman has an interesting idea for the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame. The former Extreme Championship Wrestling owner has pitched that the ECW audience should be inducted into the 20[...] May 10 - The creative genius Paul Heyman has an interesting idea for the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame. The former Extreme Championship Wrestling owner has pitched that the ECW audience should be inducted into the 20[...]

Becky Lynch Reportedly Signs New WWE Contract

Becky Lynch has reportedly signed a new WWE deal. Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE television since April 2020 when she left to start a family. In an update from RingSideNews, Lynch has "quietly" signed[...] May 10 - Becky Lynch has reportedly signed a new WWE deal. Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE television since April 2020 when she left to start a family. In an update from RingSideNews, Lynch has "quietly" signed[...]

2K To Give Unprecedented Behind-the-Scenes Look at WWE 2K22

2K issues the following: WWE® 2K22 Developers to Give Unprecedented Behind-the-Scenes Look at Game Production 2K and Visual Concepts will be offering a sneak peek at the development process behi[...] May 10 - 2K issues the following: WWE® 2K22 Developers to Give Unprecedented Behind-the-Scenes Look at Game Production 2K and Visual Concepts will be offering a sneak peek at the development process behi[...]