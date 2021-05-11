Bobby Fish Returns To WWE NXT Following Injury

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw the return of Former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish

Fish returned from injury to help Kyle O’Reilly. Fish has been out of action since NXT TakeOver: WarGames after which he underwent surgery to set his triceps muscle back in place.

O’Reilly had just defeated Oney Lorcan when he was attacked by Pete Dunne. Dunne and Lorcan double-teamed O’Reilly and then Fish appeared to make the save.

The former Undisputed Era members squared off. Fish said to O'Reilly, "I know you're doing your own thing. I have my own scores to settle. I'll see you when I see you."