John Cena Is Turning To The Dark Side - New WWE Project Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 11, 2021

WWE has announced today that a new series called "WWE Evil" will be airing on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The show was created, narrated, and produced by John Cena.

Check out the announcement below:

John Cena is ready for a turn on the dark side.

WWE programming on Peacock is expanding with a new original series, WWE Evil, created by the 16-time World Champion.

The show is described as an entertaining “psychological exposé” into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture.

In addition to being the show’s creator, The Cenation Leader will also narrate and executive produce WWE Evil.

WWE.com will provide updates on WWE Evil as they become available.

Cena took to Twitter this morning and commented on the new series:

“For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment. Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on @peacockTV!,” he wrote.