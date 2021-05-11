Card For Tonight’s NWA SuperPowerrr Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 11, 2021

NWA issued the following press statement:

NWA Powerrr is back with SuperPowerrr, an extra loaded edition of Our flagship, in-studio show.

Appearing:

Nick Aldis addresses the controversy surrounding the just announced 14-man Battle Royale, the winner of which will receive a NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship shot at Aldis at the June 6th PPV, ‘When our Shadows Fall’.

Matt Cross will face Mims in a NWA TV Title qualifying match; where the winner will go on to face current champion Pope.

NWA superstar Tyrus is scheduled for a live interview.

Sal Rinauro faces current NWA Tag Champion Kratos in a puzzling rematch where Rinauro has asked for no one at ringside.

Current #1 contender Kamille addresses former NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa on a possible rematch between the two; where Kamille has indicated that should she agree she’ll ask for heavy concessions from the burgeoning global superstar.

Jax Dane vs Slice Boogie in a Falls Count Anywhere match, to settle the ongoing feud between them and Dane’s partner in the War Kings, Crimson.

And in the main event, Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer face Kratos and Aron Stevens for the NWA Tag Championships.