2K To Give Unprecedented Behind-the-Scenes Look at WWE 2K22

*taps microphone* Is this thing on? 🎤 We've got lots of exclusive Behind The Scenes #WWE2K22 content coming up. Spread the word 😉 pic.twitter.com/87604jB8pb

For more information on WWE 2K22, visit https://wwe.2k.com/, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K22 or subscribe on YouTube.

Promising frequent and in-depth communication with press, content creators and the WWE 2K community, the Visual Concepts team will offer a transparent look at the work being done to make a great WWE 2K22 experience, as well as the first steps toward an even stronger franchise in the future. Check back for regular updates over the coming weeks, touching on many elements of the game including character models, arena designs, motion capture, facial scanning, audio samples, material textures, and more.

2K and Visual Concepts will be offering a sneak peek at the development process behind the forthcoming WWE® 2K22 video game with a new social media content series providing ongoing access to work-in-progress production and development. The first video message in what will be an ongoing series of multi-platform content drops is now live on the official WWE 2K22 developer Twitter and Instagram accounts, with more content to come in subsequent weeks.

