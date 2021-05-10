Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H WrestleMania 19 Feud Nixed From A&E Documentary

WWE reportedly pulled a controversial moment from the A&E Biography on Booker T on Sunday night.

In the build to WrestleMania 19, Triple H was involved in a feud with Booker T. The feud has been criticized in the past for its racial overtones and the likely reason it didn't feature. During a segment on Monday Night Raw, Triple H told Booker that "people like him" didn’t get to be World champion. The Game used a term that is derogatory to black people to describe Booker’s hair and told him that his job was to dance and entertain.

Writer and Professor David Dennis Jr posted a number of tweets on Twitter noting the controversial feud that didn’t make the final cut.

He tweeted: “So one of the main reasons I was brought in was to talk about WrestleMania 19. I went in about it for a LONG time. But my ass knew it wasn’t making the final cut so I figured i was gonna get cut out from the whole doc lmao. So there’s a lot of footage somewhere that’s pretty spice lmao” and “I just wonder if Vince and HHH saw it because baybeeeeee.”

The tweets have since been deleted.