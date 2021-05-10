WWE Managements Reaction To The AEW ‘Blood & Guts’ Match

The views of WWE management regarding last week's first-ever AEW Blood & Guts match have come to light.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE management "hated it" with one person in management saying "That just set the business back 30 years".

PWInsider noted that while management "hated it", there were a number of Superstars who "loved it” and would like to be involved in something like that.

WWE likely took issue with the amount of blood spilled and some of the chair shots to the head.

What did you think of AEW Blood & Guts? Comment below.