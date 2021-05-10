Former WWE Attitude Era Superstar Gets Engaged at Yankee Stadium

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
May 10 - During the most recent Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton discussed when he plans to retire from the ring, learning from Ric Flair and more. Randy Orton on when he could retire from the ring: “A lot[...]
May 10 - WWE reportedly pulled a controversial moment from the A&E Biography on Booker T on Sunday night. In the build to WrestleMania 19, Triple H was involved in a feud with Booker T. The feud has been [...]
May 10 - The views of WWE management regarding last week's first-ever AEW Blood & Guts match have come to light. PWInsider is reporting that WWE management "hated it" with one person in management saying [...]
May 10 - Former WWE Superstar Gangrel best known for his time with the company during the Attitude Era in the 90s announced that he is engaged to be married on his social media. He proposed to his girlfriend [...]
May 10 - AEW issued the following: May 10, 2021 – After safely hosting 27 live, ticketed events throughout the past nine months at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., AEW is bringing the exciteme[...]
May 10 - In an interview on the WrestlingInc Daily, both co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener appeared to discuss things. One topic was about MLW and Dark Side of the Ring possibly crossing over. M[...]
May 09 - In an interview with the Rewind Recap Relive, WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali discussed his first night on WWE television and the advice he received from Vince McMahon. "Vince said, 'I want to debu[...]
WWE Announces Big 8-Man Tag Match For Monday's RAW WWE announced a big eight-man tag team match for Monday's WWE Raw. The match will feature Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos teaming up with Elias and Jaxson Ryker vs. R-K-Bro and New Day. WW[...]
May 09 - On the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed the real-life backstage fight between Booker T and Batista which happened in 2006. “I was there after the fight e[...]
MJF To WWE? He'd Consider It... During anan interview with wrestlingsc.com, AEW star MJF was asked if he would ever consider jumping ship to WWE. His response was rather in-character, but he didn't seem to rule it out: &ldqu[...]
May 09 - WWE Superstar Palmer Canon is best known for a very short stint in WWE on the SmackDown! brand under the ring name of Palmer Canon. On the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Pr[...]
May 09 - In 2019, Steve Austin revealed that not having the chance to go up against Hulk Hogan was one of his biggest career regrets. During his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard shed a little[...]
May 09 - Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo discussed working with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era in an interview with SmarkBusters. "When you're working for Vince [McMahon] you have t[...]
More Matches Announced For Tuesday's AEW Dark AEW has announced more matchups for this Tuesday's AEW Dark on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle- Britt Baker (with Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose- Tay Conti vs. Ma[...]
Mia Yim Had Her WWE SmackDown Debut Delayed WWE has reportedly delayed the return of Mia Yim. The former Reckoning member of Retribution had originally been planned to debut on Friday's SmackDown, but a number of sources are reporting that des[...]
May 09 - NXT UK Champion WALTER recently revealed who his dream opponents are. In an interview with After The Bell, The Ring General revealed he would love to go up against Daniel Bryan and also explained why[...]
May 09 - NJPW issues the following: As a result of PCR testing conducted across the roster following the May 4 Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has learned of seven positive tests f[...]
May 08 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the following four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic[...]
May 08 - Friday's "throwback" edition of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an overnight audience of 2.157 million, the best number since late January and up 12% on last week. The first hour drew 2.147 [...]
May 08 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon "died" on television, but he may not have been the first big company executive to "die" on television. During the most recent Q&A episode of his 83 Weeks podcas[...]