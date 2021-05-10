WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!
RSS Feed

 

AEW Dynamite Officially Announces Return To Touring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2021

AEW Dynamite Officially Announces Return To Touring

AEW issued the following:

May 10, 2021 – After safely hosting 27 live, ticketed events throughout the past nine months at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., AEW is bringing the excitement of its flagship show AEW DYNAMITE to Miami, Austin and Dallas this summer. AEW will become the first major wrestling promotion to safely return to a traveling schedule since March 2020.

The dates for the live shows in Miami, Austin and Dallas are:

Wednesday, July 7: James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Wednesday, July 14: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas (greater Austin area)

Wednesday, July 21: Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas (greater Dallas area)

General tickets for the three shows will go on sale this Friday, May 14, at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT via AEWTIX.com. At the same time, tickets for the Miami and Austin shows will be available via Ticketmaster.com, while tickets for the Dallas show can be purchased at CurtisCulwellCenter.com. Tickets start at $30 (not including service charges or fees). Each event will be held in compliance with state COVID safety guidelines, and seating capacities will adhere to state and local mandates.

“We’re so appreciative of our fans in Jacksonville who have been with us these past nine months, ” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Their support and incredible energy have lifted us week after week, and viewers have fed off their enthusiasm and support. Daily’s Place will always be our home.

“Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to welcome our fans back to become part of the action in Miami, Austin and Dallas. We’ve missed touring cities, meeting the fans and hearing their roar during our live shows. Please be assured, we are working closely with the venues to comply with state and local regulations in each city. Miami, Austin and Dallas are the first of many as we gear up the trucks to travel around the country again! ”

In the near future, AEW will be announcing additional live events for the late summer.

The company also announced two rescheduled dates for St. Louis and New Orleans:

The show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on June 23 has been rescheduled for Friday, November 5, 2021. The live event will be an AEW TNT television taping.

The show at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January, 12, 2022, as an AEW DYNAMITE event.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to either show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the respective rescheduled show, or they can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

As AEW continues to deliver the best matches and most entertaining moments in professional wrestling today, be sure to tune into AEW DYNAMITE every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TNT.


>>> Jump To Comments

Get WNS News Notifications/Alerts!

Tags: #aew #aewdynamite
https://wrestlr.me/68085/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 10
Randy Orton Discusses When He Plans To Retire From The Ring
During the most recent Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton discussed when he plans to retire from the ring, learning from Ric Flair and more. Randy Orton on[...]
May 10 - During the most recent Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton discussed when he plans to retire from the ring, learning from Ric Flair and more. Randy Orton on[...]
May 10
Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H WrestleMania 19 Feud Nixed From A&E Documentary
WWE reportedly pulled a controversial moment from the A&E Biography on Booker T on Sunday night. In the build to WrestleMania 19, Triple H was in[...]
May 10 - WWE reportedly pulled a controversial moment from the A&E Biography on Booker T on Sunday night. In the build to WrestleMania 19, Triple H was in[...]
May 10
WWE Managements Reaction To The AEW ‘Blood & Guts’ Match
The views of WWE management regarding last week's first-ever AEW Blood & Guts match have come to light. PWInsider is reporting that WWE managemen[...]
May 10 - The views of WWE management regarding last week's first-ever AEW Blood & Guts match have come to light. PWInsider is reporting that WWE managemen[...]
May 10
Former WWE Attitude Era Superstar Gets Engaged at Yankee Stadium
Former WWE Superstar Gangrel best known for his time with the company during the Attitude Era in the 90s announced that he is engaged to be married on[...]
May 10 - Former WWE Superstar Gangrel best known for his time with the company during the Attitude Era in the 90s announced that he is engaged to be married on[...]
May 10
AEW Dynamite Officially Announces Return To Touring
AEW issued the following: May 10, 2021 – After safely hosting 27 live, ticketed events throughout the past nine months at Daily’s Place i[...]
May 10 - AEW issued the following: May 10, 2021 – After safely hosting 27 live, ticketed events throughout the past nine months at Daily’s Place i[...]
May 10
MLW And Dark Side Of The Ring Crossover Possibly Planned
In an interview on the WrestlingInc Daily, both co-creators  Evan Husney and Jason Eisener appeared to discuss things. One topic was about MLW an[...]
May 10 - In an interview on the WrestlingInc Daily, both co-creators  Evan Husney and Jason Eisener appeared to discuss things. One topic was about MLW an[...]
May 09
Steve Austin Set For A Drew McIntyre Q&A Session
WWE  has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will be joining Drew McIntyre for a special Drew & A session on May 12.&nbs[...]
May 09 - WWE  has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will be joining Drew McIntyre for a special Drew & A session on May 12.&nbs[...]
May 09
Vince McMahon Told The Great Khali To 'Kill The Undertaker'
In an interview with the Rewind Recap Relive, WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali discussed his first night on WWE television and the advice he received[...]
May 09 - In an interview with the Rewind Recap Relive, WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali discussed his first night on WWE television and the advice he received[...]
May 09
WWE Announces Big 8-Man Tag Match For Monday's RAW
WWE announced a big eight-man tag team match for Monday's WWE Raw. The match will feature Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos teaming up with E[...]
May 09 - WWE announced a big eight-man tag team match for Monday's WWE Raw. The match will feature Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos teaming up with E[...]
May 09
Kurt Angle Reflects On The Real-Life Fight Between Batista and Booker T From 2006
On the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed the real-life backstage fight between Booker T and Batista which happe[...]
May 09 - On the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed the real-life backstage fight between Booker T and Batista which happe[...]
May 09
MJF To WWE? He'd Consider It...
During anan interview with wrestlingsc.com, AEW star MJF was asked if he would ever consider jumping ship to WWE.  His response was rather in-ch[...]
May 09 - During anan interview with wrestlingsc.com, AEW star MJF was asked if he would ever consider jumping ship to WWE.  His response was rather in-ch[...]

May 09
Tommy Dreamer Gives Details On His Battle With COVID-19
On a new episode of House of Hardcore podcast, Dreamer detailed his own battle with COVID-19. He had been infected with COVID-19 like so many other Am[...]
May 09 - On a new episode of House of Hardcore podcast, Dreamer detailed his own battle with COVID-19. He had been infected with COVID-19 like so many other Am[...]
May 09
Bruce Prichard On Why Former WWE Superstar Palmer Canon Was 'Not A Good Fit'
WWE Superstar Palmer Canon is best known for a very short stint in WWE on the SmackDown! brand under the ring name of Palmer Canon. On the latest epi[...]
May 09 - WWE Superstar Palmer Canon is best known for a very short stint in WWE on the SmackDown! brand under the ring name of Palmer Canon. On the latest epi[...]
May 09
Bruce Prichard On Why Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin Never Happened
In 2019, Steve Austin revealed that not having the chance to go up against Hulk Hogan was one of his biggest career regrets. During his Something to [...]
May 09 - In 2019, Steve Austin revealed that not having the chance to go up against Hulk Hogan was one of his biggest career regrets. During his Something to [...]
May 09
Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon 'Owns Your Life' If You Work For Him
Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo discussed working with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era in an interview with SmarkBusters. "[...]
May 09 - Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo discussed working with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era in an interview with SmarkBusters. "[...]
May 09
More Matches Announced For Tuesday's AEW Dark
AEW has announced more matchups for this Tuesday's AEW Dark on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle- Britt Bake[...]
May 09 - AEW has announced more matchups for this Tuesday's AEW Dark on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle- Britt Bake[...]
May 09
Mia Yim Had Her WWE SmackDown Debut Delayed
WWE has reportedly delayed the return of Mia Yim. The former Reckoning member of Retribution had originally been planned to debut on Friday's SmackDo[...]
May 09 - WWE has reportedly delayed the return of Mia Yim. The former Reckoning member of Retribution had originally been planned to debut on Friday's SmackDo[...]
May 09
NXT UK Champion WALTER Reveals Three Dream Opponents
NXT UK Champion WALTER recently revealed who his dream opponents are. In an interview with After The Bell, The Ring General revealed he would love to[...]
May 09 - NXT UK Champion WALTER recently revealed who his dream opponents are. In an interview with After The Bell, The Ring General revealed he would love to[...]
May 09
Booker T Says He’s 'All About The Script' In Pro Wrestling
During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed how he always viewed scripts being important in pro wrestling. [...]
May 09 - During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed how he always viewed scripts being important in pro wrestling. [...]
May 09
Randy Orton: 'For Quite A While, I Didn’t Like Riddle'
Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show podcast. During his interview, he revealed he once disliked his current tag partner Matt Ridd[...]
May 09 - Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show podcast. During his interview, he revealed he once disliked his current tag partner Matt Ridd[...]
May 09
Seven NJPW Stars Test Positive For COVID-19 - Statement
NJPW issues the following: As a result of PCR testing conducted across the roster following the May 4 Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, New Japan P[...]
May 09 - NJPW issues the following: As a result of PCR testing conducted across the roster following the May 4 Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, New Japan P[...]
May 08
AEW Announces Four Matches For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced the following four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny [...]
May 08 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the following four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny [...]
May 08
'Throwback' WWE SmackDown Pulled In A Strong Viewership
Friday's "throwback" edition of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an overnight audience of 2.157 million, the best number since late January an[...]
May 08 - Friday's "throwback" edition of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an overnight audience of 2.157 million, the best number since late January an[...]
May 08
Eric Bischoff Reveals He Once Planned His Own Death In Nixed WCW Storyline
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon "died" on television, but he may not have been the first big company executive to "die" on television. During the [...]
May 08 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon "died" on television, but he may not have been the first big company executive to "die" on television. During the [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π