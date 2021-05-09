Vince McMahon Told The Great Khali To 'Kill The Undertaker'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2021
In an interview with the
Rewind Recap Relive, WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali discussed his first night on WWE television and the advice he received from Vince McMahon.
"Vince said, 'I want to debut you' but he didn't say who is my opponent. He gives me a call and says, 'come to TV after WrestleMania.' Same day, Michael Hayes said, 'You have a big day. You need to go out during Mark Henry and fighting and you need to 'Kill the The Undertaker.' I was so happy. 'He tried to explain and Vince said, 'Yes! Kill him hard! Not easy.' That moment was really great. All the world knew who was Great Khali. I want to thank Vince McMahon and WWE for making Great Khali. I appreciate Vince McMahon and WWE," he said.
The Undertaker battles The Great Khali and Big Show: SmackDown, Oct. 17, 2008.
VIDEO
