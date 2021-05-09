WWE Announces Big 8-Man Tag Match For Monday's RAW

This match will join the already announced, Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre, as well as a six-woman tag with Asuka, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose against Charlotte Flair and Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The New Day & R-K-Bro will band together to face the Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos, as well as Jaxson Ryker & Elias. The New Day fell short in their bid to reclaim tag team gold last week against The Phenomenal One & his own personal colossus. The team of Randy Orton & Riddle secured their second straight win in as many tries with an emphatic defeat of Ryker & Elias.

Steve Austin Set For A Drew McIntyre Q&A Session

Steve Austin Set For A Drew McIntyre Q&A Session

WWE has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will be joining Drew McIntyre for a special Drew & A session on May 12.

Vince McMahon Told The Great Khali To 'Kill The Undertaker'

Vince McMahon Told The Great Khali To 'Kill The Undertaker'

In an interview with the Rewind Recap Relive, WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali discussed his first night on WWE television and the advice he received from Vince McMahon.

Kurt Angle Reflects On The Real-Life Fight Between Batista and Booker T From 2006

Kurt Angle Reflects On The Real-Life Fight Between Batista and Booker T From 2006

On the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed the real-life backstage fight between Booker T and Batista which happened in 2006.

MJF To WWE? He'd Consider It...

MJF To WWE? He'd Consider It...

During an interview with wrestlingsc.com, AEW star MJF was asked if he would ever consider jumping ship to WWE.

Tommy Dreamer Gives Details On His Battle With COVID-19

Tommy Dreamer Gives Details On His Battle With COVID-19

On a new episode of House of Hardcore podcast, Dreamer detailed his own battle with COVID-19.

Bruce Prichard On Why Former WWE Superstar Palmer Canon Was 'Not A Good Fit'

Bruce Prichard On Why Former WWE Superstar Palmer Canon Was 'Not A Good Fit'

WWE Superstar Palmer Canon is best known for a very short stint in WWE on the SmackDown! brand under the ring name of Palmer Canon. On the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed why Canon was not a good fit.

Bruce Prichard On Why Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin Never Happened

Bruce Prichard On Why Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin Never Happened

In 2019, Steve Austin revealed that not having the chance to go up against Hulk Hogan was one of his biggest career regrets. During his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard shed a little light on why this match never happened.

Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon 'Owns Your Life' If You Work For Him

Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon 'Owns Your Life' If You Work For Him

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo discussed working with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era in an interview with SmarkBusters.

More Matches Announced For Tuesday's AEW Dark

More Matches Announced For Tuesday's AEW Dark

AEW has announced more matchups for this Tuesday's AEW Dark on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle- Britt Baker (with Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose- Tay Conti vs. Ma

Mia Yim Had Her WWE SmackDown Debut Delayed

Mia Yim Had Her WWE SmackDown Debut Delayed

WWE has reportedly delayed the return of Mia Yim. The former Reckoning member of Retribution had originally been planned to debut on Friday's SmackDown.

NXT UK Champion WALTER Reveals Three Dream Opponents

NXT UK Champion WALTER Reveals Three Dream Opponents

NXT UK Champion WALTER recently revealed who his dream opponents are. In an interview with After The Bell, The Ring General revealed he would love to go up against Daniel Bryan.

Booker T Says He’s 'All About The Script' In Pro Wrestling

Booker T Says He's 'All About The Script' In Pro Wrestling

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed how he always viewed scripts being important in pro wrestling.

Randy Orton: 'For Quite A While, I Didn’t Like Riddle'

Randy Orton: 'For Quite A While, I Didn't Like Riddle'

Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show podcast. During his interview, he revealed he once disliked his current tag partner Matt Riddle.

Seven NJPW Stars Test Positive For COVID-19 - Statement

Seven NJPW Stars Test Positive For COVID-19 - Statement

NJPW issues the following: As a result of PCR testing conducted across the roster following the May 4 Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has learned of seven positive tests.

AEW Announces Four Matches For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Announces Four Matches For Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced the following four matches for this week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic

'Throwback' WWE SmackDown Pulled In A Strong Viewership

'Throwback' WWE SmackDown Pulled In A Strong Viewership

Friday's "throwback" edition of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an overnight audience of 2.157 million, the best number since late January and up 12% on last week. The first hour drew 2.147

Eric Bischoff Reveals He Once Planned His Own Death In Nixed WCW Storyline

Eric Bischoff Reveals He Once Planned His Own Death In Nixed WCW Storyline

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon "died" on television, but he may not have been the first big company executive to "die" on television. During the most recent Q&A episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed planning his own death.

Jeff Jarrett On Steve Austin Wanting To Protect His Spot During The Attitude Era

Jeff Jarrett On Steve Austin Wanting To Protect His Spot During The Attitude Era

During a discussion on his new podcast, 'My World' with co-host Conrad Thompson, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed Steve Austin on the rumor that 'The Texas Rattlesnake' never wanted to work with him.

EC3 Provides Update On His Health Following Recent Hospitalization

EC3 Provides Update On His Health Following Recent Hospitalization

EC3 has provided an update on his health following recent hospitalization due to an infection.

WWE Official 'Very Confident' Daniel Bryan Will Return Soon

WWE Official 'Very Confident' Daniel Bryan Will Return Soon

In an update on Daniel Bryan from WrestlingNews.co, they are reporting that a WWE official has told them that they are "very confident" that Bryan will return to the company. Bryan is taking some time off.

Update On Aleister Black Vignette Not Being Shown On Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Update On Aleister Black Vignette Not Being Shown On Friday's WWE SmackDown

Aleister Black is returning to WWE soon and the company began teasing his impending return in a vignette on the April 23, edition of SmackDown.

WWE Reveals WrestleMania Backlash Virtual Meet & Greet Schedule

WWE Reveals WrestleMania Backlash Virtual Meet & Greet Schedule

WWE has announced details for the WWE Virtual Meet & Greet sessions that will be part of WrestleMania Backlash Week. The sessions will be held on Friday, May 14 until Monday, May 17.

John Cena Has Fans Speculating Again On Social Media

John Cena Has Fans Speculating Again On Social Media

John Cena is teasing again! His Instagram which is just a mish-mash of random photos often lead to much speculation.