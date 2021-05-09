Kurt Angle Reflects On The Real-Life Fight Between Batista and Booker T From 2006

On the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed the real-life backstage fight between Booker T and Batista which happened in 2006.

“I was there after the fight ended, but I heard what occurred. Batista got there for a commercial shoot. We were all doing a commercial. I think it was for SummerSlam, and someone approached him and Batista said, ‘When are you coming over to SmackDown because I have nobody to work with,’ and Booker took that as, ‘Wait a minute, I’m on SmackDown, there are a lot of people to work with.’ I think Batista was just saying because there were a lot of injuries going on, it was getting a little bare at the top, and he was just trying to tell the person I’d love for you to come over and work a program with you.”

“I don’t think it was anything personal against Booker T or anyone else on SmackDown. So Batista said it, and Booker T confronted him. Now, the situation got hotter because now Booker confronts Batista, makes Batista look like an idiot. Batista yells back at Booker; then, they end up in a fight confrontation. So, the fight occurred. I got there afterward, I saw Booker T had a black eye, and Batista was a little banged up, and you know, I just thought it was a big misunderstanding. I know they apologized afterward and made up and whatever they had to do to move on, but I just think it was a big misunderstanding, and they just misunderstood each other about the whole situation. It was a shame; it really was. It didn’t have to happen.”