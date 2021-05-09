Tommy Dreamer Gives Details On His Battle With COVID-19

On a new episode of House of Hardcore podcast, Dreamer detailed his own battle with COVID-19. He had been infected with COVID-19 like so many other Americans and people globally.

“Long story short, I went to Alaska (to work WrestlePro) and I was exposed on that Friday,” Dreamer said. “To get into Alaska you get COVID tested. The company I went for did everything, everyone got tested. Everyone had tested negative, which is awesome, and kudos to WrestlePro and Kevin Matthews for testing all his talent. They were there though about a week before I came in, and somewhere along the line someone tested positive.”

The wrestler who was positive for COVID-19 went home straight away after their positive result, but by that time exposure already occured. A fan at one of the shows also was positive for the virus which made this even more riskier.

“I’ve wrestled for thirty one years, never got to Alaska, wanted to go to Alaska,” Dreamer said. “Things were awesome, I can’t speak higher of the promotion and my experience there, except for the fact that I got deathly ill. But that’s not the promotion’s fault. As soon as I stepped into the ring to sign autographs, I looked around the crowd and there were so many people not wearing masks. And I said to myself ‘I made the wrong decision.’ I did it for selfish reasons. Because I wanted to check Alaska off my bucket list to say I wrestled in every state. And financial reasons. There was a good financial deal for me. But in the long term I think it’s going to have long term effects on my health.”

Tommy Dreamer detailed how he had gotten exposed to the virus: