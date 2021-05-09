Bruce Prichard On Why Former WWE Superstar Palmer Canon Was 'Not A Good Fit'

WWE Superstar Palmer Canon is best known for a very short stint in WWE on the SmackDown! brand under the ring name of Palmer Canon.

On the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard explained why he believes Canon was "not a good fit" for the company at the time and the rumor that Canon quit due to a confrontation with JBL.

Here is what Bruce said:

“He was brought in, was not a good fit,” Prichard said. “JBL gets a lot of heat and gets blamed for a lot of things, maybe just because he’s the loudest, but John was not the only one who had issues with Mr. Canon. And, again, it just isn’t a fit.”

“The whole Palmer Canon thing was this guy looked like a network executive,” he said. “That’s how he got the gig. He was a guy that was in developmental and looked like, ‘Ah, I can see him in a boardroom of a network,’ so that’s why he was chosen. He had a look. Coming in, we figured we could teach him what he lacked in the working department inside the ring, and his personality was dry, kind of that of a network executive as well.”