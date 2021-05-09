Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon 'Owns Your Life' If You Work For Him

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo discussed working with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era in an interview with SmarkBusters.

"When you're working for Vince [McMahon] you have to be. He demands that. He owns your life, 24X7, and that's fine. I bought into that but unfortunately, this is where he's not smart about it - while he's owning your life, he's also burning you out. You see now, if that's me and and I'm the owner of the company and I'm depending on somebody as much as he's depending on me, I am going to make sure that person has some breaks, that person has time to rest their batteries... I'm going to make sure because I want longevity from that person but with Vince, it was non-stop, 24X7, for five straight years and at the end of that, I was completely done."