More Matches Announced For Tuesday's AEW Dark

#AEWDark Elevation this MONDAY 7/6c - https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 - #HFO 's @MATTHARDYBRAND & @Marq_Quen will be in tag team action - @Jade_Cargill takes on @RTehaka - #MattSydal ( @findevan ) will be in singles action - @LegitLeyla Hirsch goes one-on-one with @DaniJordyn pic.twitter.com/1j6pp4UpVQ

- Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight - Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle - Britt Baker (with Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose - Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski - Eddie Kingston vs. VSK - Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen with Isiah Kassidy - Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tehaka - Matt Sydal vs. Manny Smith - Leyla Hirsch vs. Dani Jordyn - Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project - Isiah Kassidy with Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Alex Reynolds with John Silver and Colt Cabana - Fuego del Sol and Baron Black vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

AEW has announced more matchups for this Tuesday's AEW Dark on YouTube.

Bruce Prichard On Why Former WWE Superstar Palmer Canon Was 'Not A Good Fit'

WWE Superstar Palmer Canon is best known for a very short stint in WWE on the SmackDown! brand under the ring name of Palmer Canon. On the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Pr[...] May 09 - WWE Superstar Palmer Canon is best known for a very short stint in WWE on the SmackDown! brand under the ring name of Palmer Canon. On the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Pr[...]

Bruce Prichard On Why Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin Never Happened

In 2019, Steve Austin revealed that not having the chance to go up against Hulk Hogan was one of his biggest career regrets. During his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard shed a little[...] May 09 - In 2019, Steve Austin revealed that not having the chance to go up against Hulk Hogan was one of his biggest career regrets. During his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard shed a little[...]

Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon 'Owns Your Life' If You Work For Him

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo discussed working with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era in an interview with SmarkBusters. "When you're working for Vince [McMahon] you have t[...] May 09 - Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo discussed working with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era in an interview with SmarkBusters. "When you're working for Vince [McMahon] you have t[...]

Mia Yim Had Her WWE SmackDown Debut Delayed

WWE has reportedly delayed the return of Mia Yim. The former Reckoning member of Retribution had originally been planned to debut on Friday's SmackDown, but a number of sources are reporting that des[...] May 09 - WWE has reportedly delayed the return of Mia Yim. The former Reckoning member of Retribution had originally been planned to debut on Friday's SmackDown, but a number of sources are reporting that des[...]

NXT UK Champion WALTER Reveals Three Dream Opponents

NXT UK Champion WALTER recently revealed who his dream opponents are. In an interview with After The Bell, The Ring General revealed he would love to go up against Daniel Bryan and also explained why[...] May 09 - NXT UK Champion WALTER recently revealed who his dream opponents are. In an interview with After The Bell, The Ring General revealed he would love to go up against Daniel Bryan and also explained why[...]

Booker T Says He’s 'All About The Script' In Pro Wrestling

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed how he always viewed scripts being important in pro wrestling. “I’ve always been the guy that was a[...] May 09 - During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed how he always viewed scripts being important in pro wrestling. “I’ve always been the guy that was a[...]

Randy Orton: 'For Quite A While, I Didn’t Like Riddle'

Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show podcast. During his interview, he revealed he once disliked his current tag partner Matt Riddle. “I think he’s gonna do fantastic,[...] May 09 - Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show podcast. During his interview, he revealed he once disliked his current tag partner Matt Riddle. “I think he’s gonna do fantastic,[...]

Seven NJPW Stars Test Positive For COVID-19 - Statement

NJPW issues the following: As a result of PCR testing conducted across the roster following the May 4 Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has learned of seven positive tests f[...] May 09 - NJPW issues the following: As a result of PCR testing conducted across the roster following the May 4 Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has learned of seven positive tests f[...]

AEW Announces Four Matches For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced the following four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic[...] May 08 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the following four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic[...]

'Throwback' WWE SmackDown Pulled In A Strong Viewership

Friday's "throwback" edition of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an overnight audience of 2.157 million, the best number since late January and up 12% on last week. The first hour drew 2.147 [...] May 08 - Friday's "throwback" edition of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an overnight audience of 2.157 million, the best number since late January and up 12% on last week. The first hour drew 2.147 [...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals He Once Planned His Own Death In Nixed WCW Storyline

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon "died" on television, but he may not have been the first big company executive to "die" on television. During the most recent Q&A episode of his 83 Weeks podcas[...] May 08 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon "died" on television, but he may not have been the first big company executive to "die" on television. During the most recent Q&A episode of his 83 Weeks podcas[...]

Jeff Jarrett On Steve Austin Wanting To Protect His Spot During The Attitude Era

During a discussion on his new podcast, ‘My World‘ with co-host Conrad Thompson, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed Steve Austin on the rumor that 'The Texas Rattlesnake' never wante[...] May 08 - During a discussion on his new podcast, ‘My World‘ with co-host Conrad Thompson, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed Steve Austin on the rumor that 'The Texas Rattlesnake' never wante[...]

EC3 Provides Update On His Health Following Recent Hospitalization

EC3 has provided an update on his health following recent hospitalization due to an infection. Here is what he posted on his official website. In the words of the immortal Phil Collins, I am &[...] May 08 - EC3 has provided an update on his health following recent hospitalization due to an infection. Here is what he posted on his official website. In the words of the immortal Phil Collins, I am &[...]

WWE Official 'Very Confident' Daniel Bryan Will Return Soon

In an update on Daniel Bryan from WrestlingNews.co, they are reporting that a WWE official has told them that they are "very confident" that Bryan will return to the company. Bryan is taking some tim[...] May 08 - In an update on Daniel Bryan from WrestlingNews.co, they are reporting that a WWE official has told them that they are "very confident" that Bryan will return to the company. Bryan is taking some tim[...]

Update On Aleister Black Vignette Not Being Shown On Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Aleister Black is returning to WWE soon and the company began teasing his impending return in a vignette on the April 23, edition of SmackDown. It was noticed by viewers watching last night's T[...] May 08 - Aleister Black is returning to WWE soon and the company began teasing his impending return in a vignette on the April 23, edition of SmackDown. It was noticed by viewers watching last night's T[...]

WWE Reveals WrestleMania Backlash Virtual Meet & Greet Schedule

WWE has announced details for the WWE Virtual Meet & Greet sessions that will be part of WrestleMania Backlash Week. The sessions will be held on Friday, May 14 until Monday, May 17. Friday, May[...] May 08 - WWE has announced details for the WWE Virtual Meet & Greet sessions that will be part of WrestleMania Backlash Week. The sessions will be held on Friday, May 14 until Monday, May 17. Friday, May[...]

John Cena Has Fans Speculating Again On Social Media

John Cena is teasing again! His Instagram which is just a mish-mash of random photos often lead to much speculation, sometimes that speculation leads nowhere. Today he is teasing fans again by shari[...] May 08 - John Cena is teasing again! His Instagram which is just a mish-mash of random photos often lead to much speculation, sometimes that speculation leads nowhere. Today he is teasing fans again by shari[...]

Kevin Nash Reveals Shawn Michaels Was 'P***ed' At Him Joining WCW

During an interview with WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes, Kevin Nash commented on Shawn Michaels being "p***ed" over his exit to WCW, admitting that he had every right to be. "From Shawn’s[...] May 08 - During an interview with WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes, Kevin Nash commented on Shawn Michaels being "p***ed" over his exit to WCW, admitting that he had every right to be. "From Shawn’s[...]

Pat McAfee Filmed A Comedy Segment That Didn’t Air On 'Throwback' SmackDown

WWE filmed a comedy segment featuring Pat McAfee arriving at the Thunderdome in a Vince McMahon costume for the 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown. The segment did not air on television but was later r[...] May 08 - WWE filmed a comedy segment featuring Pat McAfee arriving at the Thunderdome in a Vince McMahon costume for the 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown. The segment did not air on television but was later r[...]

WWE Universal Title Match Added To WrestleMania Backlash PPV

Cesaro vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. During tonight's Throwback edition of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long announced th[...] May 07 - Cesaro vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. During tonight's Throwback edition of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long announced th[...]

Jimmy Uso And a WWE Hall Of Famer Return On Tonight’s Throwback SmackDown

The opening of tonight's 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown on FOX feature the return of two names. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced the return of Jimmy Uso. He came to the ring to celebra[...] May 07 - The opening of tonight's 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown on FOX feature the return of two names. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced the return of Jimmy Uso. He came to the ring to celebra[...]

SmackDown Match Announced For Tonight

WWE shared the news for the second match during the throwback SmackDown episode. Rey Mysterio will face Dolph Ziggler in singles action. WWE announced Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Ziggler and R[...] May 07 - WWE shared the news for the second match during the throwback SmackDown episode. Rey Mysterio will face Dolph Ziggler in singles action. WWE announced Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Ziggler and R[...]

Viewership For Dark Side Of The Ring Season Three Premiere

Viewership for the season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring is in. The season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring airing on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9 PM ET on VICE TV pulled in 272,000 vie[...] May 07 - Viewership for the season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring is in. The season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring airing on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9 PM ET on VICE TV pulled in 272,000 vie[...]