NXT UK Champion WALTER Reveals Three Dream Opponents

NXT UK Champion WALTER recently revealed who his dream opponents are.

In an interview with After The Bell, The Ring General revealed he would love to go up against Daniel Bryan and also explained why Cesaro is a good role model who he would like to face in the ring. He also mention Finn Balor’s name.

"When I first got into watching other wrestling, I was watching Ring of Honor. A lot of those guys are the top guys in WWE right now. Daniel Bryan is a match I would want to do. Obviously, Cesaro. (I never worked with Cesaro). He’s a great role model for all of us German-speaking talent. He’s always been super supportive. As soon as we stepped foot in WWE, he reached his hand out to all of us. He’s a fantastic wrestler. Regarding NXT, the one match I wanted before COVID was Finn Balor. Those are the three,"

Get ready for the relaunch of NXT UK by looking at the NXT United Kingdom Champion's hardest-hitting moments.