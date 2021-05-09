WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Seven NJPW Stars Test Positive For COVID-19 - Statement
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2021
NJPW issues the following:
As a result of PCR testing conducted across the roster following the May 4 Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has learned of seven positive tests for COVID-19.
As previously reported, two wrestlers who presented with a fever on the day of the May 4 event were immediately tested in accordance with COVID protocols, with the tests returning positive.
In light of this news, all those who had close contact with the infected parties, in addition to every wrestler on the roster, received PCR tests, with a further seven wrestlers testing positive.
All those who tested positive are experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. According to protocols and under medical advice, all are isolating and receiving appropriate treatment.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has a strictly implemented COVID-19 policy drawn up under expert advice and guidance. This includes daily temperature and blood oxygen saturation checks, as well as regular PCR testing. All attendees are temperature screened on entry to venues, masks are required during training and backstage, and packaged food is provided in order to limit unnecessary movement outside. However, we take these developments extremely seriously, and are working to further strengthen our COVID-19 countermeasures in future.
NJPW deeply apologizes for the concern caused to fans and personnel and asks for your understanding.
May 09 - WWE Superstar Palmer Canon is best known for a very short stint in WWE on the SmackDown! brand under the ring name of Palmer Canon. On the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Pr[...]
May 09 - In 2019, Steve Austin revealed that not having the chance to go up against Hulk Hogan was one of his biggest career regrets. During his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard shed a little[...]
May 09 - Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo discussed working with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era in an interview with SmarkBusters. "When you're working for Vince [McMahon] you have t[...]
May 09
More Matches Announced For Tuesday's AEW Dark AEW has announced more matchups for this Tuesday's AEW Dark on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle- Britt Baker (with Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose- Tay Conti vs. Ma[...]
May 09 - AEW has announced more matchups for this Tuesday's AEW Dark on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle- Britt Baker (with Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose- Tay Conti vs. Ma[...]
May 09
Mia Yim Had Her WWE SmackDown Debut Delayed WWE has reportedly delayed the return of Mia Yim. The former Reckoning member of Retribution had originally been planned to debut on Friday's SmackDown, but a number of sources are reporting that des[...]
May 09 - WWE has reportedly delayed the return of Mia Yim. The former Reckoning member of Retribution had originally been planned to debut on Friday's SmackDown, but a number of sources are reporting that des[...]
May 09 - NXT UK Champion WALTER recently revealed who his dream opponents are. In an interview with After The Bell, The Ring General revealed he would love to go up against Daniel Bryan and also explained why[...]
May 09 - NJPW issues the following: As a result of PCR testing conducted across the roster following the May 4 Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has learned of seven positive tests f[...]
May 08 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the following four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. - Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight- Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti- Jurassic[...]
May 08 - Friday's "throwback" edition of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an overnight audience of 2.157 million, the best number since late January and up 12% on last week. The first hour drew 2.147 [...]
May 08 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon "died" on television, but he may not have been the first big company executive to "die" on television. During the most recent Q&A episode of his 83 Weeks podcas[...]
May 08 - During a discussion on his new podcast, ‘My World‘ with co-host Conrad Thompson, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed Steve Austin on the rumor that 'The Texas Rattlesnake' never wante[...]
May 08 - EC3 has provided an update on his health following recent hospitalization due to an infection. Here is what he posted on his official website. In the words of the immortal Phil Collins, I am &[...]
May 08 - In an update on Daniel Bryan from WrestlingNews.co, they are reporting that a WWE official has told them that they are "very confident" that Bryan will return to the company. Bryan is taking some tim[...]
May 08 - Aleister Black is returning to WWE soon and the company began teasing his impending return in a vignette on the April 23, edition of SmackDown. It was noticed by viewers watching last night's T[...]
May 08 - WWE has announced details for the WWE Virtual Meet & Greet sessions that will be part of WrestleMania Backlash Week. The sessions will be held on Friday, May 14 until Monday, May 17. Friday, May[...]
May 08 - John Cena is teasing again! His Instagram which is just a mish-mash of random photos often lead to much speculation, sometimes that speculation leads nowhere. Today he is teasing fans again by shari[...]
May 08 - During an interview with WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes, Kevin Nash commented on Shawn Michaels being "p***ed" over his exit to WCW, admitting that he had every right to be. "From Shawn’s[...]
May 08 - WWE filmed a comedy segment featuring Pat McAfee arriving at the Thunderdome in a Vince McMahon costume for the 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown. The segment did not air on television but was later r[...]
May 07 - Cesaro vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. During tonight's Throwback edition of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long announced th[...]
May 07 - The opening of tonight's 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown on FOX feature the return of two names. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced the return of Jimmy Uso. He came to the ring to celebra[...]
May 07
SmackDown Match Announced For Tonight WWE shared the news for the second match during the throwback SmackDown episode. Rey Mysterio will face Dolph Ziggler in singles action. WWE announced Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Ziggler and R[...]
May 07 - WWE shared the news for the second match during the throwback SmackDown episode. Rey Mysterio will face Dolph Ziggler in singles action. WWE announced Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Ziggler and R[...]
May 07 - Viewership for the season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring is in. The season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring airing on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9 PM ET on VICE TV pulled in 272,000 vie[...]
May 07 - WWE has today announced a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The m[...]