Eric Bischoff Reveals He Once Planned His Own Death In Nixed WCW Storyline
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 08, 2021
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon "died" on television, but he may not have been the first big company executive to "die" on television.
During the most recent Q&A episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recalled one of the craziest pitches he came up with. He revealed a proposed angle that would have seen him "die" in a plane crash and come back to haunt babyfaces!
As you can imagine his family was not keen on the angle, and it didn't impress TNT executives.
"I think the weirdest pitches I’ve ever come across have been my own. Like when I was going to create my own death in an airplane crash in Mexico months before Halloween Havoc so I could show up as the spirit of myself and continue to haunt babyfaces. I was totally committed to do it…. I was so committed to doing things that were so off the wall and unexpected and over-the-top. I went so far as to sit down with Harvey Schiller and say, ‘Look, Harvey, this is how this is going to work. Here’s what I’d like to do.’ I had it all planned out. The reason -- because I lived in Arizona for a while, had a home in Arizona, and I thought, you know what, I’m going to -- no, this is before I bought my home in Arizona but Loree and I were going down to Arizona a lot. I had my own plane at the time so I thought, I can’t die in a plane crash in the United States because it would be too easy to verify that it wasn’t true. But in Mexico, you could die in a plane crash and it would take six months, if you were working hard, to find out if it was really true. It’s just a little different. So I thought, that’s what I need to do. Now I wasn’t really going to crash my plane in Mexico, or even land in Mexico, but I was going to plant the word that -- My family was in on it. My kids knew what I wanted to do. My wife -- she did not like it at all because I wasn’t telling the rest of my family. I was only telling my immediate family. So my wife had a real hard time with that storyline, and it never happened. I mean, that’s pretty bizarre, but I pitched myself that one. I should say I pitched it to Harvey and I got shut down on that one."
