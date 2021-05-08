Jeff Jarrett On Steve Austin Wanting To Protect His Spot During The Attitude Era

During a discussion on his new podcast, ‘My World‘ with co-host Conrad Thompson, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed Steve Austin on the rumor that 'The Texas Rattlesnake' never wanted to work with him at his peak during The Attitude Era.

"He worked with Kane, he worked with ‘Taker. I mean, [Austin] worked with a lot of big guys. In my mind was, I’m the perfect antidote because I’m going to flap my jaws, I’m gonna get heat, and Steve’s gonna beat me from pillar to post all over the place and I can sneak out of there with a little heat. I’m not saying beat him but there’s ways. I was the ying to a lot of yang heels he had been working with."

On Austin being protective of his spot:

"It’s the nature of the beast. Of course, Steve is very protective of his spot because that’s how this business works. When you get your quote-unquote spot on top you wanna do everything [to keep it]."

"Randy Savage – my dad used to tell me ‘that’s the most paranoid human being in the world.’ And he oozed charisma and Randy could have a match with anybody whether it was Hogan, or Tito, or Steamboat. But Randy was always on edge wanting to protect that spot. I always looked at Steve being the same way."