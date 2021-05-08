John Cena Has Fans Speculating Again On Social Media

Cena hasn't been seen on WWE programming since he went up against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Funhouse Match.

Today he is teasing fans again by sharing a photo of the WWE logo with no caption.

His Instagram which is just a mish-mash of random photos often lead to much speculation, sometimes that speculation leads nowhere.

WWE has announced details for the WWE Virtual Meet & Greet sessions that will be part of WrestleMania Backlash Week. The sessions will be held on[...] May 08 - WWE has announced details for the WWE Virtual Meet & Greet sessions that will be part of WrestleMania Backlash Week. The sessions will be held on[...]

During an interview with WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes, Kevin Nash commented on Shawn Michaels being "p***ed" over his exit to WCW, admitting t[...] May 08 - During an interview with WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes, Kevin Nash commented on Shawn Michaels being "p***ed" over his exit to WCW, admitting t[...]

WWE filmed a comedy segment featuring Pat McAfee arriving at the Thunderdome in a Vince McMahon costume for the 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown. The[...] May 08 - WWE filmed a comedy segment featuring Pat McAfee arriving at the Thunderdome in a Vince McMahon costume for the 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown. The[...]

Cesaro vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. During tonight's Throwback edition of Sm[...] May 07 - Cesaro vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. During tonight's Throwback edition of Sm[...]

The opening of tonight's 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown on FOX feature the return of two names. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced the r[...] May 07 - The opening of tonight's 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown on FOX feature the return of two names. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced the r[...]

WWE shared the news for the second match during the throwback SmackDown episode. Rey Mysterio will face Dolph Ziggler in singles action. WWE an[...] May 07 - WWE shared the news for the second match during the throwback SmackDown episode. Rey Mysterio will face Dolph Ziggler in singles action. WWE an[...]

Viewership for the season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring is in. The season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring airing on Thursday, May 6[...] May 07 - Viewership for the season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring is in. The season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring airing on Thursday, May 6[...]

WWE has today announced a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at th[...] May 07 - WWE has today announced a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at th[...]

There has been a lot of hope that WWE will bring back one of the classic titantrons for tonight's 'Throwback' episode of SmackDown on FOX. Fans have [...] May 07 - There has been a lot of hope that WWE will bring back one of the classic titantrons for tonight's 'Throwback' episode of SmackDown on FOX. Fans have [...]

WWE has filed a new trademark the former WCW pay-per-view title, "Bash at the Beach. The trademark has been filed for merchandise purposes. In Novemb[...] May 07 - WWE has filed a new trademark the former WCW pay-per-view title, "Bash at the Beach. The trademark has been filed for merchandise purposes. In Novemb[...]

Salina De La Renta confirmed that she left MLW, and she may possibly even consider joining and becoming a part of WWE someday. “My contracts [...] May 07 - Salina De La Renta confirmed that she left MLW, and she may possibly even consider joining and becoming a part of WWE someday. “My contracts [...]

As previously reported, Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned on WWE Main Event. During that show, he was accompanied by WWE developmental talent[...] May 07 - As previously reported, Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned on WWE Main Event. During that show, he was accompanied by WWE developmental talent[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Friday that it was postponing it’s upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome[...] May 07 - New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Friday that it was postponing it’s upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome[...]

Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking to make the 2021 SummerSlam their "kickoff" to "returning to touring" with live croward[...] May 07 - Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking to make the 2021 SummerSlam their "kickoff" to "returning to touring" with live croward[...]

A television show looking at the life and career of Vince McMahon is reportedly on the way. The project is headed up by Filmmakers Studio is currentl[...] May 07 - A television show looking at the life and career of Vince McMahon is reportedly on the way. The project is headed up by Filmmakers Studio is currentl[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege is coming together following this week's IMPACT on AXS. Check out the updated card below. - Kenny Omega & The Good [...] May 07 - IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege is coming together following this week's IMPACT on AXS. Check out the updated card below. - Kenny Omega & The Good [...]

The following matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s MatchRosemar[...] May 07 - The following matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s MatchRosemar[...]

Tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX will be a special "throwback" edition of the show. What form that takes remains unclear with mainly point[...] May 07 - Tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX will be a special "throwback" edition of the show. What form that takes remains unclear with mainly point[...]

WWE shared the news that two new talent will be making their 205 Live debut on the Peacock episode and WWE Network. Ikemen Jiro teams up with August [...] May 06 - WWE shared the news that two new talent will be making their 205 Live debut on the Peacock episode and WWE Network. Ikemen Jiro teams up with August [...]

PWInsider is reporting there were no major injuries from the AEW Blood & Guts match last night on Dynamite. The report does however note that a n[...] May 06 - PWInsider is reporting there were no major injuries from the AEW Blood & Guts match last night on Dynamite. The report does however note that a n[...]

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts special is in. Dynamite on TNT drew 1.090 million viewers, which is up from last week's [...] May 06 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts special is in. Dynamite on TNT drew 1.090 million viewers, which is up from last week's [...]

The opening segment of Monday Night RAW saw WWE official Adam Pearce sign Saudi Star Mansoor to a RAW contract. During an interview with Sportskeeda.[...] May 06 - The opening segment of Monday Night RAW saw WWE official Adam Pearce sign Saudi Star Mansoor to a RAW contract. During an interview with Sportskeeda.[...]

The first-ever AEW Blood and Guts match will be remembered for a lot of things, not least the bloody mess a number of the competitors were left in and[...] May 06 - The first-ever AEW Blood and Guts match will be remembered for a lot of things, not least the bloody mess a number of the competitors were left in and[...]