WWE Universal Title Match Added To WrestleMania Backlash PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 07, 2021

Cesaro vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

During tonight's Throwback edition of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long announced that Cesaro would earn a title shot from Reigns if he could beat Seth Rollins.

Rollins had words with The Usos at ringside, which led to Cesaro picking up the win and becoming the new #1 contender.

Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)