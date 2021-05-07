Jimmy Uso And a WWE Hall Of Famer Return On Tonight’s Throwback SmackDown

The opening of tonight's 'Throwback' edition of SmackDown on FOX feature the return of two names.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced the return of Jimmy Uso. He came to the ring to celebrate with Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman. Reigns introduced Jimmy after telling the audience he sent Daniel Bryan packing following last week’s Career vs. Title match.

Jimmy has been out of action with a knee injury since early 2020.

In addition to Jimmy returning, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long makd a special return for the throwback episode. He announced that Cesaro will earn a WWE Universal Title shot from Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash only if he can beat Seth Rollins tonight.