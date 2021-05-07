In comparison, The season two premiere of Dark Side of the Ring, which focused on Chris Benoit in a two-hour special drew 320,000.

The show also scored a 0.09 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

The season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring airing on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9 PM ET on VICE TV pulled in 272,000 viewers. The show was a two-hour special on the life and death of Brian Pillman.

Viewership for the season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring is in.

Viewership For Dark Side Of The Ring Season Three Premiere

