WWE Announces New Title Match For WrestleMania Backlash PPV

SmackDown Match Announced For Tonight WWE shared the news for the second match during the throwback SmackDown episode. Rey Mysterio will face Dolph Ziggler in singles action. WWE announced Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Ziggler and R[...]
May 07 - Viewership for the season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring is in. The season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring airing on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9 PM ET on VICE TV pulled in 272,000 vie[...]
May 07 - WWE has today announced a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The m[...]
May 07 - There has been a lot of hope that WWE will bring back one of the classic titantrons for tonight's 'Throwback' episode of SmackDown on FOX. Fans have been posting their desire on social media to see e[...]
May 07 - WWE has filed a new trademark the former WCW pay-per-view title, "Bash at the Beach. The trademark has been filed for merchandise purposes. In November 2020, filed for former WCW PPV names, Slam[...]
May 07 - Salina De La Renta confirmed that she left MLW, and she may possibly even consider joining and becoming a part of WWE someday. “My contracts up !!! Thank you @MLW world, I’ll never forg[...]
Two WWE Superstars Receive New Names As previously reported, Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned on WWE Main Event. During that show, he was accompanied by WWE developmental talents Dilsher Shanky and Rinku Singh. WWE has changed [...]
NJPW Postpones Upcoming Stadium Shows - Statement New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Friday that it was postponing it’s upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome. The cancellations are a result of the Japanese [...]
May 07 - Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking to make the 2021 SummerSlam their "kickoff" to "returning to touring" with live crowards. The company is in the process of deciding wher[...]
May 07 - A television show looking at the life and career of Vince McMahon is reportedly on the way. The project is headed up by Filmmakers Studio is currently casting for the show which has a working title o[...]
May 07 - IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege is coming together following this week's IMPACT on AXS. Check out the updated card below. - Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Edd[...]
May 07 - Tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX will be a special "throwback" edition of the show. What form that takes remains unclear with mainly pointing out that the show doesn't really qualify for a[...]
May 06 - WWE shared the news that two new talent will be making their 205 Live debut on the Peacock episode and WWE Network. Ikemen Jiro teams up with August Grey to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Ari Ster[...]
May 06 - PWInsider is reporting there were no major injuries from the AEW Blood & Guts match last night on Dynamite. The report does however note that a number of talent are dealing with bumps and bruises[...]
May 06 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts special is in. Dynamite on TNT drew 1.090 million viewers, which is up from last week's 889,000. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, th[...]
May 06 - The opening segment of Monday Night RAW saw WWE official Adam Pearce sign Saudi Star Mansoor to a RAW contract. During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Mansoor discussed his RAW debut and when he f[...]
May 06 - The first-ever AEW Blood and Guts match will be remembered for a lot of things, not least the bloody mess a number of the competitors were left in and that fall Chris Jericho took off the top cage. H[...]
May 06 - It's finally back! The Dark Side of the Ring season three premiere will air tonight on Vice TV. The season will open with a two-hour documentary on the late Brian Pillman. Dark Side of the Ring is V[...]
May 06 - Bully Ray is not happy with AEW. The former IMPACT world champion was not pleased with how Kenny Omega treated the belt on last night's AEW Dynamite. Omega entered his match wearing the AEW World tit[...]
May 06 - As previously reported last night, the first hour of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts was pre-recorded weeks ago. The live crowd in attendance for the Blood & Guts match was shown the first hour on[...]
Update On AEW Pay-Per-Views Getting An Intermission During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that AEW pay-per-views could have intermissions inserted in the future. At the time he said, "We have great and we coul[...]
May 06 - Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone was involved in a post-show breakdown, and he was asked a number of questions, including the possibility of AEW signing Daniel Bryan and Samoa [...]
May 06 - Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE last month. Currently, he has a 90-day non-compete clause which means he will not be able to wrestle for any other promotion until the middle of [...]
NJPW To Broadcast Two Big Events On FITE TV New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release: This May, Wrestle Grand Slam is set to deliver a pair of home run events to spectacular baseball stadiums in Yokohama and Tokyo. On May 15,[...]
