Update On Production For Tonight's 'Throwback' SmackDown, Fist Titantron Returning?

There has been a lot of hope that WWE will bring back one of the classic titantrons for tonight's 'Throwback' episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Fans have been posting their desire on social media to see either the original Oval Tron (1999-2001) or the much-loved SmackDown Fist (2001 - 2008).

In an update from Fightful Select, they have noted that as of midday there was no sign of the big fist set, and you would expect it to have been up by this stage as it takes some time to construct.

WWE has taken to Twitter and posted an updated throwback version of the SmackDown intro with the ‘Rise Up’ by Drowning Pool theme from 2006.

WWE has been promoting the 'Throwback' edition with the original 1999 logo, so it is interesting they seem to be using this intro for tonight's episode.