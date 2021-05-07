Update On Production For Tonight's 'Throwback' SmackDown, Fist Titantron Returning?
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 07, 2021
There has been a lot of hope that WWE will bring back one of the classic titantrons for tonight's 'Throwback' episode of SmackDown on FOX.
Fans have been posting their desire on social media to see either the original Oval Tron (1999-2001) or the much-loved SmackDown Fist (2001 - 2008).
In an update from
Fightful Select, they have noted that as of midday there was no sign of the big fist set, and you would expect it to have been up by this stage as it takes some time to construct.
WWE has taken to Twitter and posted an updated throwback version of the SmackDown intro with the ‘Rise Up’ by Drowning Pool theme from 2006.
WWE has been promoting the 'Throwback' edition with the original 1999 logo, so it is interesting they seem to be using this intro for tonight's episode.
https://wrestlr.me/68051/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 07
May 07 - WWE has today announced a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at th[...]
May 07
May 07 - There has been a lot of hope that WWE will bring back one of the classic titantrons for tonight's 'Throwback' episode of SmackDown on FOX. Fans have [...]
May 07
May 07 - WWE has filed a new trademark the former WCW pay-per-view title, "Bash at the Beach. The trademark has been filed for merchandise purposes. In Novemb[...]
May 07
May 07 - Salina De La Renta confirmed that she left MLW, and she may possibly even consider joining and becoming a part of WWE someday. “My contracts [...]
May 07 Two WWE Superstars Receive New Names As previously reported, Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned on WWE Main Event. During that show, he was accompanied by WWE developmental talent[...]
May 07 - As previously reported, Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned on WWE Main Event. During that show, he was accompanied by WWE developmental talent[...]
May 07
May 07 - New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Friday that it was postponing it’s upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome[...]
May 07
May 07 - Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking to make the 2021 SummerSlam their "kickoff" to "returning to touring" with live croward[...]
May 07
May 07 - A television show looking at the life and career of Vince McMahon is reportedly on the way. The project is headed up by Filmmakers Studio is currentl[...]
May 07
May 07 - IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege is coming together following this week's IMPACT on AXS. Check out the updated card below. - Kenny Omega & The Good [...]
May 07
May 07 - The following matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s MatchRosemar[...]
May 07
May 07 - Tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX will be a special "throwback" edition of the show. What form that takes remains unclear with mainly point[...]
May 06
May 06 - WWE shared the news that two new talent will be making their 205 Live debut on the Peacock episode and WWE Network. Ikemen Jiro teams up with August [...]
May 06
May 06 - PWInsider is reporting there were no major injuries from the AEW Blood & Guts match last night on Dynamite. The report does however note that a n[...]
May 06
May 06 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts special is in. Dynamite on TNT drew 1.090 million viewers, which is up from last week's [...]
May 06
May 06 - The opening segment of Monday Night RAW saw WWE official Adam Pearce sign Saudi Star Mansoor to a RAW contract. During an interview with Sportskeeda.[...]
May 06
May 06 - The first-ever AEW Blood and Guts match will be remembered for a lot of things, not least the bloody mess a number of the competitors were left in and[...]
May 06
May 06 - It's finally back! The Dark Side of the Ring season three premiere will air tonight on Vice TV. The season will open with a two-hour documentary on t[...]
May 06
May 06 - Bully Ray is not happy with AEW. The former IMPACT world champion was not pleased with how Kenny Omega treated the belt on last night's AEW Dynamite.[...]
May 06
May 06 - As previously reported last night, the first hour of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts was pre-recorded weeks ago. The live crowd in attendance for the [...]
May 06
May 06 - During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that AEW pay-per-views could have intermissions inserted in the future[...]
May 06
May 06 - Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone was involved in a post-show breakdown, and he was asked a number of questions, including the [...]
May 06
May 06 - Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE last month. Currently, he has a 90-day non-compete clause which means he will not be able to wr[...]
May 06
May 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release: This May, Wrestle Grand Slam is set to deliver a pair of home run events to spectacular b[...]
May 06
May 06 - SirusXM host and former political candidate Howard Stern was recently interviewed by the NY Daily News and believes that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson run[...]
May 06
May 06 - Wednesday's first-ever Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite was a bloody affair and despite being given the second hour of the broadcast on TNT had [...]