WWE Files New Trademark For 'Bash At The Beach' Name

WWE has filed a new trademark the former WCW pay-per-view title, "Bash at the Beach. The trademark has been filed for merchandise purposes.

In November 2020, filed for former WCW PPV names, Slamboree, The Match Beyond, Bunkhouse Stampede, BattleBowl, SuperBrawl, Bash At The Beach

Cody Rhodes had previously filed trademarks for all the names but ended up abandoned filings.

Below is the trademark description:

“G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas”, as well as for “G & S: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations.”

It should be noted the filing for entertainment purposes does come with a 30-day window for others to oppose it. Should someone do just that then WWE won’t be able to get approval on this date and have the rights to it right away.

AEW used the name last year for a special edition of Dynamite but later changed it to Beach Break this past January.