Two WWE Superstars Receive New Names

As previously reported, Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned on WWE Main Event.

During that show, he was accompanied by WWE developmental talents Dilsher Shanky and Rinku Singh. WWE has changed their ring names and going forward, Singh will be known simply as ‘Veer’ while Dilsher Shanky will be referred to as ‘Shanky’.

WWE filed a trademark for the name Veer on May 3, 2021 as per Heel By Nature:

Jinder Mahal was able to win his match against Jeff Hardy with the Khallas.