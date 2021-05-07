NJPW Postpones Upcoming Stadium Shows - Statement

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Friday that it was postponing it’s upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.

The cancellations are a result of the Japanese government extending the state of emergency currently in place for Tokyo.

NJPW Statement below:

Thank you for your support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

On Friday May 7, the Japanese government announced an extension to the state of emergency currently in place in Tokyo and other prefectures. In light of this announcement, as well as current COVID-19 infection status, and in order to prevent any potential further spread of the virus, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to postpone the Wrestle Grand Slam events in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome previously scheduled for May 15 and 29 respectively.

NJPW deeply apologizes to all fans looking forward to these events for the inconvenience and disappointment caused.

New dates for both events are currently being finalized. More information will follow as soon as it becomes available.

All tickets for both events will be valid. Please retain your ticket. Any ticket holder who cannot attend on the rescheduled dates will be eligible for a refund.

At present, we ask for your understanding and patience until rescheduled dates are confirmed. Keep checking back on njpw1972.com for further information on Wrestle Grand Slam as well as other events on the NJPW schedule going forward.