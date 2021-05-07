A New Television Show Focusing On Vince McMahon Coming Soon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 07, 2021
A television show looking at the life and career of Vince McMahon is
reportedly on the way.
The project is headed up by Filmmakers Studio is currently casting for the show which has a working title of, "No Chance: The Vince McMahon Story and The Rise of the New Wrestling World Order."
The project is being referred to as a "review retrospective" and not a movie.
It will be directed by Joseph Krueger.
Click here to read the
production synopsis.
This project is different from the one announced last year which revealed WWE is teaming up with Netflix to produce a docuseries about McMahon.
https://wrestlr.me/68045/
Copy URL
