Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2021 Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 07, 2021
IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege is coming together following this week's IMPACT on AXS.
Check out the updated card below.
- Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
- Six-Man Number One Contenders Match: Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona vs. Sami Callihan vs. Chris
- Sabin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose
- Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Fire ‘N Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan)
- Willie Mack vs. W. Morrissey
- Black Taurus vs. Brian Myers
