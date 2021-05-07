Update On Why WWE Is Holding A “Throwback” Edition of SmackDown

"That’s part of a tie-in with a NASCAR race on FOX with a similar theme so that’s where it came from. So this appears to have been a FOX directive."

In regards to why it has been done, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting the reason it is being done is due to some kind of tie-in with NASCAR on FOX who has a similar theme going on.

What form that takes remains unclear with mainly pointing out that the show doesn't really qualify for a "retro" theme given it started in 1999, and many fans feel confused by the theme.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX will be a special "throwback" edition of the show.

NJPW Postpones Upcoming Stadium Shows - Statement

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Friday that it was postponing it’s upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome. The cancellations are a result of the Japanese [...] May 07 - New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Friday that it was postponing it’s upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome. The cancellations are a result of the Japanese [...]

WWE Wants 2021 SummerSlam Pay-Pay-View To Be Company's 'Return To Touring'

Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking to make the 2021 SummerSlam their "kickoff" to "returning to touring" with live crowards. The company is in the process of deciding wher[...] May 07 - Insider Twitter @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is looking to make the 2021 SummerSlam their "kickoff" to "returning to touring" with live crowards. The company is in the process of deciding wher[...]

A New Television Show Focusing On Vince McMahon Coming Soon

A television show looking at the life and career of Vince McMahon is reportedly on the way. The project is headed up by Filmmakers Studio is currently casting for the show which has a working title o[...] May 07 - A television show looking at the life and career of Vince McMahon is reportedly on the way. The project is headed up by Filmmakers Studio is currently casting for the show which has a working title o[...]

Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2021 Pay-Per-View

IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege is coming together following this week's IMPACT on AXS. Check out the updated card below. - Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Edd[...] May 07 - IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege is coming together following this week's IMPACT on AXS. Check out the updated card below. - Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Edd[...]

Two #1 Contender’s Matches Set For Next Week’s IMPACT

The following matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s MatchRosemary vs. Havok #1 Contender’s X-Division Scram[...] May 07 - The following matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s MatchRosemary vs. Havok #1 Contender’s X-Division Scram[...]

Ikemen Jiro And Ari Sterling To Debut On 205 Live This Week

WWE shared the news that two new talent will be making their 205 Live debut on the Peacock episode and WWE Network. Ikemen Jiro teams up with August Grey to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Ari Ster[...] May 06 - WWE shared the news that two new talent will be making their 205 Live debut on the Peacock episode and WWE Network. Ikemen Jiro teams up with August Grey to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Ari Ster[...]

Injury Report From AEW Blood & Guts, Sammy Guevara Pretty Banged Up (Photo)

PWInsider is reporting there were no major injuries from the AEW Blood & Guts match last night on Dynamite. The report does however note that a number of talent are dealing with bumps and bruises[...] May 06 - PWInsider is reporting there were no major injuries from the AEW Blood & Guts match last night on Dynamite. The report does however note that a number of talent are dealing with bumps and bruises[...]

AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Draws Over 1 Million Viewers On TNT

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts special is in. Dynamite on TNT drew 1.090 million viewers, which is up from last week's 889,000. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, th[...] May 06 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts special is in. Dynamite on TNT drew 1.090 million viewers, which is up from last week's 889,000. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, th[...]

Mansoor Discusses When He Found Out About His WWE RAW Debut

The opening segment of Monday Night RAW saw WWE official Adam Pearce sign Saudi Star Mansoor to a RAW contract. During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Mansoor discussed his RAW debut and when he f[...] May 06 - The opening segment of Monday Night RAW saw WWE official Adam Pearce sign Saudi Star Mansoor to a RAW contract. During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Mansoor discussed his RAW debut and when he f[...]

The Return Of Chair Shots To The Head At AEW Blood & Guts Is Dividing Opinion

The first-ever AEW Blood and Guts match will be remembered for a lot of things, not least the bloody mess a number of the competitors were left in and that fall Chris Jericho took off the top cage. H[...] May 06 - The first-ever AEW Blood and Guts match will be remembered for a lot of things, not least the bloody mess a number of the competitors were left in and that fall Chris Jericho took off the top cage. H[...]

Vice TV's Dark Side Of The Ring Season Three Premieres Tonight

It's finally back! The Dark Side of the Ring season three premiere will air tonight on Vice TV. The season will open with a two-hour documentary on the late Brian Pillman. Dark Side of the Ring is V[...] May 06 - It's finally back! The Dark Side of the Ring season three premiere will air tonight on Vice TV. The season will open with a two-hour documentary on the late Brian Pillman. Dark Side of the Ring is V[...]

Bully Ray Is Not Happy With AEW For How They Treated The IMPACT World Title On Dynamite

Bully Ray is not happy with AEW. The former IMPACT world champion was not pleased with how Kenny Omega treated the belt on last night's AEW Dynamite. Omega entered his match wearing the AEW World tit[...] May 06 - Bully Ray is not happy with AEW. The former IMPACT world champion was not pleased with how Kenny Omega treated the belt on last night's AEW Dynamite. Omega entered his match wearing the AEW World tit[...]

Update On Refunds Given Due To The AEW Blood And Guts Taped First-Hour

As previously reported last night, the first hour of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts was pre-recorded weeks ago. The live crowd in attendance for the Blood & Guts match was shown the first hour on[...] May 06 - As previously reported last night, the first hour of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts was pre-recorded weeks ago. The live crowd in attendance for the Blood & Guts match was shown the first hour on[...]

Update On AEW Pay-Per-Views Getting An Intermission

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that AEW pay-per-views could have intermissions inserted in the future. At the time he said, "We have great and we coul[...] May 06 - During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that AEW pay-per-views could have intermissions inserted in the future. At the time he said, "We have great and we coul[...]

Tony Schiavone Comments On Daniel Bryan & Samoa Joe To AEW, Head Chair Shots, More

Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone was involved in a post-show breakdown, and he was asked a number of questions, including the possibility of AEW signing Daniel Bryan and Samoa [...] May 06 - Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone was involved in a post-show breakdown, and he was asked a number of questions, including the possibility of AEW signing Daniel Bryan and Samoa [...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar Set To Make Boxing Debut Soon

Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE last month. Currently, he has a 90-day non-compete clause which means he will not be able to wrestle for any other promotion until the middle of [...] May 06 - Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE last month. Currently, he has a 90-day non-compete clause which means he will not be able to wrestle for any other promotion until the middle of [...]

NJPW To Broadcast Two Big Events On FITE TV

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release: This May, Wrestle Grand Slam is set to deliver a pair of home run events to spectacular baseball stadiums in Yokohama and Tokyo. On May 15,[...] May 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release: This May, Wrestle Grand Slam is set to deliver a pair of home run events to spectacular baseball stadiums in Yokohama and Tokyo. On May 15,[...]

Howard Stern Doesn't Think The Rock Should Run For U.S. President

SirusXM host and former political candidate Howard Stern was recently interviewed by the NY Daily News and believes that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson running for President would not be a good idea. John[...] May 06 - SirusXM host and former political candidate Howard Stern was recently interviewed by the NY Daily News and believes that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson running for President would not be a good idea. John[...]

AEW Blood & Guts Match Reportedly Had Time Shaved Off

Wednesday's first-ever Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite was a bloody affair and despite being given the second hour of the broadcast on TNT had to be cut down. It was noted by Dave Meltzer on t[...] May 06 - Wednesday's first-ever Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite was a bloody affair and despite being given the second hour of the broadcast on TNT had to be cut down. It was noted by Dave Meltzer on t[...]

Daniel Bryan Knew He Was Leaving WWE For A While

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the hot topic was Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE expiring. Dave Meltzer offered some insight into what went down with Bryan and the fact he kne[...] May 06 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the hot topic was Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE expiring. Dave Meltzer offered some insight into what went down with Bryan and the fact he kne[...]

Tommy Dreamer Has Been Dealing With Really Bad COVID-19 Symptoms

On the most recent episode of the House of Hardcore podcast, pro-wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer discussed recently testing positive for COVID-19 and the symptoms he experienced. "This is day 24 sinc[...] May 06 - On the most recent episode of the House of Hardcore podcast, pro-wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer discussed recently testing positive for COVID-19 and the symptoms he experienced. "This is day 24 sinc[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Who Vince McMahon Wanted To Poach Most From WCW

In the late 90s, Goldberg was one of WCW's hottest names and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon wanted him. During the latest edition of the Grilling JR podca[...] May 06 - In the late 90s, Goldberg was one of WCW's hottest names and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon wanted him. During the latest edition of the Grilling JR podca[...]

Kurt Angle Reflects On Having To Show His Black and Blue Penis To Get Vince McMahon's Attention

In 2006, the relationship between Kurt Angle and WWE was at an all-time low. After seven years with the company, the Olympic gold medallist decided to leave and within two months of his departure, he [...] May 06 - In 2006, the relationship between Kurt Angle and WWE was at an all-time low. After seven years with the company, the Olympic gold medallist decided to leave and within two months of his departure, he [...]