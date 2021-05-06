One wrestler to show off his wounds is Sammy Guevara who posted the following photo on his social media.

The report does however note that a number of talent are dealing with bumps and bruises, and a few were busted open the hard way.

PWInsider is reporting there were no major injuries from the AEW Blood & Guts match last night on Dynamite.

Injury Report From AEW Blood & Guts, Sammy Guevara Pretty Banged Up (Photo)

AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Draws Over 1 Million Viewers On TNT

Mansoor Discusses When He Found Out About His WWE RAW Debut

The Return Of Chair Shots To The Head At AEW Blood & Guts Is Dividing Opinion

Vice TV's Dark Side Of The Ring Season Three Premieres Tonight

Bully Ray Is Not Happy With AEW For How They Treated The IMPACT World Title On Dynamite

Update On Refunds Given Due To The AEW Blood And Guts Taped First-Hour

Update On AEW Pay-Per-Views Getting An Intermission

Tony Schiavone Comments On Daniel Bryan & Samoa Joe To AEW, Head Chair Shots, More

Recently Released WWE Superstar Set To Make Boxing Debut Soon

NJPW To Broadcast Two Big Events On FITE TV

Howard Stern Doesn't Think The Rock Should Run For U.S. President

AEW Blood & Guts Match Reportedly Had Time Shaved Off

Daniel Bryan Knew He Was Leaving WWE For A While

Tommy Dreamer Has Been Dealing With Really Bad COVID-19 Symptoms

Jim Ross Reveals Who Vince McMahon Wanted To Poach Most From WCW

Kurt Angle Reflects On Having To Show His Black and Blue Penis To Get Vince McMahon's Attention

Azteca Underground's "El Jefe" Has Arrived!

Check Out The LOADED Card For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

WWE NXT Star Makes Fun Of Chris Jericho Being Pushed Off Blood & Guts Cage

MJF and The Pinnacle Wins The First Ever AEW Blood & Guts Match

SCU Earns Tag Team Title Opportunity For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Myron Reed Wins MLW Middleweight Championship On MLW Fusion

MLW Announces An Open Draft For Next Week

