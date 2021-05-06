Injury Report From AEW Blood & Guts, Sammy Guevara Pretty Banged Up (Photo)
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2021
PWInsider is reporting there were no major injuries from the AEW Blood & Guts match last night on Dynamite.
The report does however note that a number of talent are dealing with bumps and bruises, and a few were busted open the hard way.
One wrestler to show off his wounds is Sammy Guevara who posted the following photo on his social media.
https://wrestlr.me/68040/
