AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Draws Over 1 Million Viewers On TNT

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts special is in.

Dynamite on TNT drew 1.090 million viewers, which is up from last week's 889,000. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.42 rating, again up from 0.33.

AEW ranked #1 in the top 150 shows on cable, which is a first for the company.

The big draw this week was of course the debut of the Blood and Guts match, which filled the second hour of the 2-hour broadcast. The match saw The Pinnacle victorious over The Inner Circle in a brutal and bloody battle.

The increase in viewership and drawing over 1 million will be received very well by AEW management.