The Return Of Chair Shots To The Head At AEW Blood & Guts Is Dividing Opinion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2021

The first-ever AEW Blood and Guts match will be remembered for a lot of things, not least the bloody mess a number of the competitors were left in and that fall Chris Jericho took off the top cage.

However, something that is not going down well about the match, other than Jericho's crash pad fall is the fact there was seemingly a return of chair shots to the head.

One of the nastiest ones came when Sammy Guevara smacked Wardlow's head.

The return of such chair shots was addressed during the Blood and Guts post-show on YouTube, when a fan asked "Did we see a return of chair shots to the head tonight? If so I’m a fan for life."

To which Tony Schiavone’s responded: "I don’t know if we saw a return. I don’t know. We saw some pretty stiff shots. I’m sure they’re gonna look at it and re-evaluate it, because, you know"

AEW has had a controversial past with chair shots to the head, and many fans are calling for the company to tread carefully in this area given the research that direct blows to the head can cause significant brain damage over time (CTE). Others argue that if done safely they can enhance the product.

What do you think about chair shots to the head? Comment below...


