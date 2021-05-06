Update On Refunds Given Due To The AEW Blood And Guts Taped First-Hour

As previously reported last night, the first hour of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts was pre-recorded weeks ago.

The live crowd in attendance for the Blood & Guts match was shown the first hour on the big screen inside the arena. They were told to react to the matches as a normal event and their noise was used on the actual broadcast on TNT.

Prior to the event, AEW President Tony Khan informed fans of the situation, although this was made clear when they purchased tickets. If any fans were not happy they would be issued refunds.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reports that the company issued five refunds out of 1,500.