Update On AEW Pay-Per-Views Getting An Intermission

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that AEW pay-per-views could have intermissions inserted in the future.

At the time he said, "We have great and we could do that. Also, a [countdown] clock. If you watch the Road To or the countdown, you might’ve seen them, but that’s even better. They are part of the pay-per-view, putting some up. I think it’s a good idea. If [Busted Open hosts Tommy Dreamer and Dave LaGreca] like it, that makes me feel a little better. Maybe it’s a good idea. If the fans like it, then maybe it’s a good idea."

In an update from Fightful, Khan has back down on this idea, appearing on a recent episode of Busted Open he said, "I don’t know if I’m going to do the intermission. I’ve gotten really mixed [reviews]…I might do long packages in the show and maybe give a timer to when we’re back, but I don’t think it’s going to be a big break in the show. The packages are a big part of the show."