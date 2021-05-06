Tony Schiavone Comments On Daniel Bryan & Samoa Joe To AEW, Head Chair Shots, More

Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone was involved in a post-show breakdown, and he was asked a number of questions, including the possibility of AEW signing Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe.

On AEW attempting to sign Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe:

"You know what? If we could, maybe we would. But we don’t book ’em, do we?"

On chair shots to the head returning:

"I don’t know if we saw a return, but we saw some pretty stiff shots. I’m sure they’re gonna look at it and reevaluate."

On Paul Wight (Big Show) having a wrestling match in AEW:

"Never say never on that one."

On AEW introducing a United States title:

"I highly doubt it, because to many championships doesn’t make sense. If that does happen, it’ll be after a few years." Schiavonie also didn’t rule out the possibility of a Trios title, a Dark title or a Hardcore title.

On Kenny Omega trying to capture the WWE title:

"We’ll see what we can do about that, but again, we don’t book ’em."