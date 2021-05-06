WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!
RSS Feed

 

Recently Released WWE Superstar Set To Make Boxing Debut Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2021

Recently Released WWE Superstar Set To Make Boxing Debut Soon

Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE last month.

Currently, he has a 90-day non-compete clause which means he will not be able to wrestle for any other promotion until the middle of July 2021.

On Twitter, he posted a video teasing that he will be making his boxing debut. His post was captioned with a hashtag to Triller Fight Club.


>>> Jump To Comments

Get WNS News Notifications/Alerts!

Tags: #wwe #kalisto
https://wrestlr.me/68031/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 06
Update On Refunds Given Due To The AEW Blood And Guts Taped First-Hour
As previously reported last night, the first hour of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts was pre-recorded weeks ago. The live crowd in attendance for the [...]
May 06 - As previously reported last night, the first hour of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts was pre-recorded weeks ago. The live crowd in attendance for the [...]
May 06
Update On AEW Pay-Per-Views Getting An Intermission
During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that AEW pay-per-views could have intermissions inserted in the future[...]
May 06 - During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that AEW pay-per-views could have intermissions inserted in the future[...]
May 06
Tony Schiavone Comments On Daniel Bryan & Samoa Joe To AEW, Head Chair Shots, More
Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone was involved in a post-show breakdown, and he was asked a number of questions, including the [...]
May 06 - Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone was involved in a post-show breakdown, and he was asked a number of questions, including the [...]
May 06
Recently Released WWE Superstar Set To Make Boxing Debut Soon
Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE last month. Currently, he has a 90-day non-compete clause which means he will not be able to wr[...]
May 06 - Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE last month. Currently, he has a 90-day non-compete clause which means he will not be able to wr[...]
May 06
NJPW To Broadcast Two Big Events On FITE TV
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release: This May, Wrestle Grand Slam is set to deliver a pair of home run events to spectacular b[...]
May 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release: This May, Wrestle Grand Slam is set to deliver a pair of home run events to spectacular b[...]
May 06
Howard Stern Doesn't Think The Rock Should Run For U.S. President
SirusXM host and former political candidate Howard Stern was recently interviewed by the NY Daily News and believes that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson run[...]
May 06 - SirusXM host and former political candidate Howard Stern was recently interviewed by the NY Daily News and believes that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson run[...]
May 06
AEW Blood & Guts Match Reportedly Had Time Shaved Off
Wednesday's first-ever Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite was a bloody affair and despite being given the second hour of the broadcast on TNT had [...]
May 06 - Wednesday's first-ever Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite was a bloody affair and despite being given the second hour of the broadcast on TNT had [...]
May 06
Daniel Bryan Knew He Was Leaving WWE For A While
During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the hot topic was Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE expiring. Dave Meltzer offered some insight [...]
May 06 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the hot topic was Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE expiring. Dave Meltzer offered some insight [...]
May 06
Tommy Dreamer Has Been Dealing With Really Bad COVID-19 Symptoms
On the most recent episode of the House of Hardcore podcast, pro-wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer discussed recently testing positive for COVID-19 and [...]
May 06 - On the most recent episode of the House of Hardcore podcast, pro-wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer discussed recently testing positive for COVID-19 and [...]
May 06
Jim Ross Reveals Who Vince McMahon Wanted To Poach Most From WCW
In the late 90s, Goldberg was one of WCW's hottest names and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon wanted him. [...]
May 06 - In the late 90s, Goldberg was one of WCW's hottest names and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon wanted him. [...]
May 06
Kurt Angle Reflects On Having To Show His Black and Blue Penis To Get Vince McMahon's Attention
In 2006, the relationship between Kurt Angle and WWE was at an all-time low. After seven years with the company, the Olympic gold medallist decided to[...]
May 06 - In 2006, the relationship between Kurt Angle and WWE was at an all-time low. After seven years with the company, the Olympic gold medallist decided to[...]

May 05
Azteca Underground's "El Jefe" Has Arrived!
On this week's MLW Fusion, the owner of Azteca Underground was revealed. Dario Cueto revealed himself as the organization’s El Jefe. It all wen[...]
May 05 - On this week's MLW Fusion, the owner of Azteca Underground was revealed. Dario Cueto revealed himself as the organization’s El Jefe. It all wen[...]
May 05
Check Out The LOADED Card For Next Week's AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a loaded card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The following matches will take place: - AEW World Champi[...]
May 05 - AEW has announced a loaded card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The following matches will take place: - AEW World Champi[...]
May 05
WWE NXT Star Makes Fun Of Chris Jericho Being Pushed Off Blood & Guts Cage
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF pushed Chris Jericho off the top of the Blood & Guts cage down onto the stage area. His[...]
May 05 - As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF pushed Chris Jericho off the top of the Blood & Guts cage down onto the stage area. His[...]
May 05
MJF and The Pinnacle Wins The First Ever AEW Blood & Guts Match
During tonight's AEW Dynamite the company held their first-ever Blood & Guts match, and bloody it was! The show ended in controversial fishing wi[...]
May 05 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite the company held their first-ever Blood & Guts match, and bloody it was! The show ended in controversial fishing wi[...]
May 05
SCU Earns Tag Team Title Opportunity For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
During tonight’s AEW Blood and Guts Dynamite special on TNT, SCU defeated the Varsity Blondes, The Acclaimed, and Jurassic Express. Their win h[...]
May 05 - During tonight’s AEW Blood and Guts Dynamite special on TNT, SCU defeated the Varsity Blondes, The Acclaimed, and Jurassic Express. Their win h[...]
May 05
Myron Reed Wins MLW Middleweight Championship On MLW Fusion
Myron Reed has become the two-time holder of the MLW World Middleweight Champion after defeating Lio Rush on tonight’s season finale of MLW Fusi[...]
May 05 - Myron Reed has become the two-time holder of the MLW World Middleweight Champion after defeating Lio Rush on tonight’s season finale of MLW Fusi[...]
May 05
MLW Announces An Open Draft For Next Week
During the season finale of MLW Fusion, it was announced that MLW will begin an Open Draft starting next week. This draft is open to all free agents [...]
May 05 - During the season finale of MLW Fusion, it was announced that MLW will begin an Open Draft starting next week. This draft is open to all free agents [...]
May 05
First Title Match Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing
AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will go up against Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville[...]
May 05 - AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will go up against Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville[...]
May 05
First Hour Of Tonight's AEW Dynamite Was Pre-Taped
The first hour of tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was actually pre-taped.  Fans in attendance for tonight's show in Daily's Place, Jacksonville, F[...]
May 05 - The first hour of tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was actually pre-taped.  Fans in attendance for tonight's show in Daily's Place, Jacksonville, F[...]
May 05
First Look At AEW Blood & Guts Cage For Tonight's Dynamite
AEW’s Blood & Guts main event will air for the entiere second hour of tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT. The match will feature The I[...]
May 05 - AEW’s Blood & Guts main event will air for the entiere second hour of tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT. The match will feature The I[...]
May 05
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley And Batista Met Up Today
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley met up with WWE Champion Batista outside a Steakhouse in Tampa, Florida today. The current WWE Champ posted a number of ph[...]
May 05 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley met up with WWE Champion Batista outside a Steakhouse in Tampa, Florida today. The current WWE Champ posted a number of ph[...]
May 05
Tony Khan Takes A Dig At WWE Over Repetitive Match Booking
During an interview with Entrepreneur.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed how the AEW product compares to WWE and the differences which he believes[...]
May 05 - During an interview with Entrepreneur.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed how the AEW product compares to WWE and the differences which he believes[...]
May 05
IMPACT Wrestling Teams Up With Samsung TV Plus
IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release: TORONTO (May 5, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling©, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entert[...]
May 05 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release: TORONTO (May 5, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling©, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entert[...]
May 05
Viewership For WWE NXT Revealed - May 4th 2021
The viewership is in for the Tuesday May 4, 2021 episode of NXT on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew 761,000 live viewers, which is up from the [...]
May 05 - The viewership is in for the Tuesday May 4, 2021 episode of NXT on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew 761,000 live viewers, which is up from the [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π