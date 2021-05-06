Recently Released WWE Superstar Set To Make Boxing Debut Soon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2021
Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE last month.
Currently, he has a 90-day non-compete clause which means he will not be able to wrestle for any other promotion until the middle of July 2021.
On Twitter, he posted a video teasing that he will be making his boxing debut. His post was captioned with a hashtag to Triller Fight Club.
