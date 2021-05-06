Howard Stern Doesn't Think The Rock Should Run For U.S. President

SirusXM host and former political candidate Howard Stern was recently interviewed by the NY Daily News and believes that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson running for President would not be a good idea.

Johnson said he would one day run for office if the American people wanted.

"You know what it is with these guys is that they don’t understand, once you run for office, you actually have to give an opinion." "Like this guy, The Rock. Lovely guy, I’ve met him. He’s the most non-controversial human being you’ll ever meet."

"People in the military assume The Rock is pro-military. People in the police force believe The Rock is a law and order guy. People who are Trumpy believe The Rock really secretly loves Trump. The people who are liberals are going ‘You know what? The Rock is with us.’"

"Call me old fashion, but you’ve got to do a little public service before you get an important job like the governor."