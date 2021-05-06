AEW Blood & Guts Match Reportedly Had Time Shaved Off
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2021
Wednesday's first-ever Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite was a bloody affair and despite being given the second hour of the broadcast on TNT had to be cut down.
It was noted by Dave Meltzer on the
latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW had to shave a lot of time off the Blood and Guts match which featured The Pinnacle defeating The Inner Circle.
Bryan Alvarez suggested it could have been because the Kenny Omega segment went on longer than expected. They said:
"They shaved a lot of time by the way. It was actually about four minutes Instead of five for the opening Dax Harwood vs Sammy Guevara portion" said Meltzer.
