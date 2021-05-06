Daniel Bryan Knew He Was Leaving WWE For A While

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the hot topic was Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE expiring. Dave Meltzer offered some insight into what went down with Bryan and the fact he knew he was leaving WWE prior to WrestleMania 37.

"Word was starting to get out amongst people in WWE by Saturday that he was no longer under contract. Meltzer said, “I knew something was up on Saturday because I had asked somebody, ‘so where’s he going? Raw, NXT, or what’s the deal?’ I got an interesting message on that. It was basically a message that kind of said — it talked some about that maybe he’s gonna leave which made me believe that his contract was coming due and he did an interview just a couple of days ago where he said everybody thinks my contract is due in September because he signed [his last deal] in September…whatever it is, it was until April 30."

Meltzer went on to say, "I guess he was gonna give them [until] right after WrestleMania in 2021, which is why all those promos were that this could be my last WrestleMania because his contract was coming due…the agreement was that he would go through this WrestleMania….yea, he’s a free agent. He can go anywhere he wants tomorrow…"

Meltzer noted that nobody knows where Bryan is going or what he will do next, "If anyone tells you that they know, they are lying to you."

Daniel Bryan is now a free agent.