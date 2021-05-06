Jim Ross Reveals Who Vince McMahon Wanted To Poach Most From WCW

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Update On AEW Pay-Per-Views Getting An Intermission During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that AEW pay-per-views could have intermissions inserted in the future. At the time he said, "We have great and we coul[...]
May 06 - Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone was involved in a post-show breakdown, and he was asked a number of questions, including the possibility of AEW signing Daniel Bryan and Samoa [...]
May 06 - Kalisto was one of 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE last month. Currently, he has a 90-day non-compete clause which means he will not be able to wrestle for any other promotion until the middle of [...]
NJPW To Broadcast Two Big Events On FITE TV New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release: This May, Wrestle Grand Slam is set to deliver a pair of home run events to spectacular baseball stadiums in Yokohama and Tokyo. On May 15,[...]
May 06 - SirusXM host and former political candidate Howard Stern was recently interviewed by the NY Daily News and believes that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson running for President would not be a good idea. John[...]
May 06 - Wednesday's first-ever Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite was a bloody affair and despite being given the second hour of the broadcast on TNT had to be cut down. It was noted by Dave Meltzer on t[...]
Daniel Bryan Knew He Was Leaving WWE For A While During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the hot topic was Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE expiring. Dave Meltzer offered some insight into what went down with Bryan and the fact he kne[...]
May 06 - On the most recent episode of the House of Hardcore podcast, pro-wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer discussed recently testing positive for COVID-19 and the symptoms he experienced. "This is day 24 sinc[...]
May 06 - In the late 90s, Goldberg was one of WCW's hottest names and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon wanted him. During the latest edition of the Grilling JR podca[...]
May 06 - In 2006, the relationship between Kurt Angle and WWE was at an all-time low. After seven years with the company, the Olympic gold medallist decided to leave and within two months of his departure, he [...]
Azteca Underground's "El Jefe" Has Arrived! On this week's MLW Fusion, the owner of Azteca Underground was revealed. Dario Cueto revealed himself as the organization’s El Jefe. It all went down after Salina de la Renta was taken to Boyle[...]
May 05 - As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF pushed Chris Jericho off the top of the Blood & Guts cage down onto the stage area. His fall was broken by crash pads to protect a 50-yea[...]
May 05 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite the company held their first-ever Blood & Guts match, and bloody it was! The show ended in controversial fishing with MJF standing tall after winning the match for h[...]
May 05 - During tonight’s AEW Blood and Guts Dynamite special on TNT, SCU defeated the Varsity Blondes, The Acclaimed, and Jurassic Express. Their win has earned them a tag team title match against the [...]
May 05 - Myron Reed has become the two-time holder of the MLW World Middleweight Champion after defeating Lio Rush on tonight’s season finale of MLW Fusion. Reed scored the big win with Captain Crunch f[...]
MLW Announces An Open Draft For Next Week During the season finale of MLW Fusion, it was announced that MLW will begin an Open Draft starting next week. This draft is open to all free agents and athletes who are eligible to have a working re[...]
May 05 - AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will go up against Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This is the first official match for A[...]
May 05 - The first hour of tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was actually pre-taped. Fans in attendance for tonight's show in Daily's Place, Jacksonville, FL noted the matches that aired during the first ho[...]
May 05 - AEW’s Blood & Guts main event will air for the entiere second hour of tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT. The match will feature The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guev[...]
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley And Batista Met Up Today WWE Champion Bobby Lashley met up with WWE Champion Batista outside a Steakhouse in Tampa, Florida today. The current WWE Champ posted a number of photos with The Animal, with the caption: "So good [...]
May 05 - During an interview with Entrepreneur.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed how the AEW product compares to WWE and the differences which he believes make AEW more in tune with the audience. "There&[...]