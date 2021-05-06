Jim Ross Reveals Who Vince McMahon Wanted To Poach Most From WCW

McMahon would get his wish in 2002 when Goldberg would debut for WWE the night after WrestleMania XIX following a buy-out of his existing contract.

"If I had to say one guy, for me the one guy would’ve been Sting followed by Goldberg, for Vince it was Goldberg then Sting later on. I’m assuming this is somewhat accurate."

"He was very interested in Goldberg. I don’t think he was not interested in any of those stars like Flair, Hogan, Sting, Nash, Scott Hall, he was just more invested in some others than not."

During the latest edition of the Grilling JR podcast, J.R . discussed who he felt McMahon wanted most to jump ship to WWF.

In the late 90s, Goldberg was one of WCW's hottest names and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon wanted him.

