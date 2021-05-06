Kurt Angle Reflects On Having To Show His Black and Blue Penis To Get Vince McMahon's Attention

In 2006, the relationship between Kurt Angle and WWE was at an all-time low. After seven years with the company, the Olympic gold medallist decided to leave and within two months of his departure, he signed with TNA Wrestling, where he spent the best part of a decade furthering his career.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer explained why he had to leave WWE:



"I was in bad shape. I had a lot of injuries. At one particular time, I had the neck injury, the shoulder, the abdominal; I had a torn abdominal muscle, a groin muscle, a hamstring. This is all at the same time. I was in really bad shape. And the painkiller problem wasn’t getting any better. So, I was in a state of turmoil, and even my relationship with Vince started dwindling, and it was getting more erratic. I was, you know, calling him, leaving him messages with threats. Just, I felt out of control, I was at a bad point in my life."

"I just couldn’t keep myself together, that’s the main reason I left WWE in 2006. I just couldn’t keep my body together. My hamstring, my groin, my abdominal, shoulder, neck, everything was just -I was falling apart."

"I started lashing out at Vince, and Vince was ignoring me, which made me even angrier. I would leave him threatening messages on his answer machine, on his cell phone. It just got so far out of control, you know, eventually, I had to go to Vince and say, listen, we need to have a talk."

Kurt Angle went on to reveal he felt ignored by Vince McMahon and the length he went to get a meeting with the boss:

"And you know, we had a talk, and it was probably in June or July in 2006. I told him, you know, I just came from an event, and I went to a meeting, and I pulled my pants down; it was a production meeting, Vince was in the front, and everybody else was in the back. And I walked in between them, and I pulled my pants down to my ankles, and I showed Vince my groin, and it was all black and blue. I mean, my penis, everything was black, from the injury."

"It was an abdominal tear and a groin tear, and a hamstring tear, all three at the same time, and all the blood just rushed to my legs and my groin, and I said, ‘We need to talk.’ And he said, ‘Well, let’s go to my office.’ I said, ‘No, I need to meet you up at the headquarters this week. So, I want you to set me up a flight and bring me up because we need to have a personal discussion of what’s going on. And so that’s when I decided that I’m most likely going to leave the company."