Check Out The LOADED Card For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Check out the LOADED card for next week's #AEWDynamite ! Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama ! pic.twitter.com/QK5M8FD0BO

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC - AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. SCU - AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Miro - IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata - Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double or Nothing - Jade Cargill interview

The following matches will take place:

AEW has announced a loaded card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2021

