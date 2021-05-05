Check Out The LOADED Card For Next Week's AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2021
AEW has announced a loaded card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
The following matches will take place:
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. SCU - AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Miro - IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata - Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double or Nothing - Jade Cargill interview
