WWE NXT Star Makes Fun Of Chris Jericho Being Pushed Off Blood & Guts Cage

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF pushed Chris Jericho off the top of the Blood & Guts cage down onto the stage area.

His fall was broken by crash pads to protect a 50-year-old Jericho from injury.

Some fans on social media felt the spot was a little off with the use of obvious crash pads, or indeed the camera angles didn't help it come off as vicious as it should have.

WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart was obviously watching the match and poked a little fun at the fall on Twitter.

She tweeted: