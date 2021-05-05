MJF and The Pinnacle Wins The First Ever AEW Blood & Guts Match

During tonight's AEW Dynamite the company held their first-ever Blood & Guts match, and bloody it was!

The show ended in controversial fishing with MJF standing tall after winning the match for his team The Pinnacle. In the concluding moments of the show he pushed Chris Jericho off of the roof of the Blood & Guts cage.

It all went down when Friedman ran up the side of the steel cage to hide on the roof. Jericho followed and the pair went to battle attempting to make each other submit.

MJF then took a beaten-down Jericho to the edge of the cage and threaten to push him off unless his team surrendered. Sammy Guevara eventually gave up in order to save Jericho thus ending the bloody bout and giving The Pinnacle a win.

Friedman decided he would push Jericho off anyway and he crashed through the entrance ramp!