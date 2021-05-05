Myron Reed Wins MLW Middleweight Championship On MLW Fusion

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
May 05 - As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF pushed Chris Jericho off the top of the Blood & Guts cage down onto the stage area. His fall was broken by crash pads to protect a 50-yea[...]
May 05 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite the company held their first-ever Blood & Guts match, and bloody it was! The show ended in controversial fishing with MJF standing tall after winning the match for h[...]
May 05 - During tonight’s AEW Blood and Guts Dynamite special on TNT, SCU defeated the Varsity Blondes, The Acclaimed, and Jurassic Express. Their win has earned them a tag team title match against the [...]
May 05 - Myron Reed has become the two-time holder of the MLW World Middleweight Champion after defeating Lio Rush on tonight’s season finale of MLW Fusion. Reed scored the big win with Captain Crunch f[...]
May 05
MLW Announces An Open Draft For Next Week During the season finale of MLW Fusion, it was announced that MLW will begin an Open Draft starting next week. This draft is open to all free agents and athletes who are eligible to have a working re[...]
May 05 - During the season finale of MLW Fusion, it was announced that MLW will begin an Open Draft starting next week. This draft is open to all free agents and athletes who are eligible to have a working re[...]
May 05 - AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will go up against Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This is the first official match for A[...]
May 05 - The first hour of tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was actually pre-taped. Fans in attendance for tonight's show in Daily's Place, Jacksonville, FL noted the matches that aired during the first ho[...]
May 05 - AEW’s Blood & Guts main event will air for the entiere second hour of tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT. The match will feature The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guev[...]
May 05
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley And Batista Met Up Today WWE Champion Bobby Lashley met up with WWE Champion Batista outside a Steakhouse in Tampa, Florida today. The current WWE Champ posted a number of photos with The Animal, with the caption: "So good [...]
May 05 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley met up with WWE Champion Batista outside a Steakhouse in Tampa, Florida today. The current WWE Champ posted a number of photos with The Animal, with the caption: "So good [...]
May 05 - During an interview with Entrepreneur.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed how the AEW product compares to WWE and the differences which he believes make AEW more in tune with the audience. "There&[...]
Viewership For WWE NXT Revealed - May 4th 2021 The viewership is in for the Tuesday May 4, 2021 episode of NXT on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew 761,000 live viewers, which is up from the 744,000 viewers the show did last week. In terms o[...]
May 05 - The viewership is in for the Tuesday May 4, 2021 episode of NXT on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew 761,000 live viewers, which is up from the 744,000 viewers the show did last week. In terms o[...]
May 05 - Fred Rosser, better known to WWE fans as Darren Young, has revealed on Twitter that WWE is currently in production with a “WWE Untold” special on The Nexus. Rosser tweeted he wore his New[...]
May 05 - AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio today, in which he revealed some big news for the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During the interview, he note[...]
May 05 - Some big news coming out of AEW President Tony Khan's interview on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio. AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing will have a full capacity crowd on Sunday, May 30, 2[...]
May 05
Backstage News On The Future Of R-K-Bro If you're enjoying the newly formed team of Riddle and Randy Orton (R-K-Bro) then you're in for a treat. PWInsider is reporting WWE has plans to significantly push R-K-Bro who picked up their second [...]
May 05 - If you're enjoying the newly formed team of Riddle and Randy Orton (R-K-Bro) then you're in for a treat. PWInsider is reporting WWE has plans to significantly push R-K-Bro who picked up their second [...]
May 05 - The Boys & Girls Clubs of America have announced that Titus O’Neil will be joining the Class of 2021 in their Alumni Hall of Fame. Check out the announcement below. Boys & Girls [...]
May 05
IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 Date Revealed IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was announced recently to take place in July. In an update from PWInsider, the 2021 edition of the Slammiversary event will take place on July 17 from Nashville, T[...]
May 05 - IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was announced recently to take place in July. In an update from PWInsider, the 2021 edition of the Slammiversary event will take place on July 17 from Nashville, T[...]
May 05
Goldberg Files Two Image Trademarks Goldberg filed trademarks on a few images recently around April 28th. He filed a trademark for the tribal arm tattoo, and trademarked a skull image. Below is what the full description is for both the[...]
May 05 - Goldberg filed trademarks on a few images recently around April 28th. He filed a trademark for the tribal arm tattoo, and trademarked a skull image. Below is what the full description is for both the[...]
May 05 - During an interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW star Christian Cage revealed what the doctors told him prior to making his in-ring comeback: “So I went and got cleared on my ow[...]
May 05 - During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed a number of topics, including WrestleMania 37 which forced a number of WWE Superstars to work off-script. On the WrestleMania 37[...]
May 05
Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Being A Shy Person During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confident person. "My confidence isn’t huge in my[...]
May 05 - During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confident person. "My confidence isn’t huge in my[...]
May 05 - As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent. As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-sign the former WWE Champion. Dave Meltzer of The [...]